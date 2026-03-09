BJP MP Anurag Thakur congratulated Team India for securing victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. India became the first team to win back-to-back titles, the first to win on home soil, and the first to lift the trophy three times.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur congratulated Team India for securing victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday and becoming the first team to secure back-to-back T20 World Cups. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

'Ready to perform against any team': Anurag Thakur

Speaking to reporters after Team India's win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad, BJP MP Anurag Thakur congratulated the India national cricket team on defending their T20 World Cup title and becoming the first team to win the tournament at home. He praised the players' performance on behalf of all the Indians and said the team is now capable of competing strongly against any opposition, anywhere. "I congratulate the Indian Cricket team on becoming the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title, the first to triumph at a home championship. All the players performed very well, and I congratulate them on behalf of 140 crore Indians. India's performance continues to improve and today, the Indian players are ready to perform against any team and at any venue," Anurag Thakur said.

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Summary

India's Innings

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over.

After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

New Zealand's Run-Chase

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)