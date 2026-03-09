5 Records India Broke In Crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Final Victory Over New Zealand
India’s batting masterclass in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand shattered multiple records. From Sanju Samson’s historic knock to the team’s unmatched dominance, here are five milestones that defined their triumph in Ahmedabad.
Highest Team Total In A T20 World Cup Final
India’s 255 for five is now the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. The score eclipsed all previous benchmarks, cementing India’s dominance in the biggest match of the tournament. The sheer pace of scoring left New Zealand bowlers struggling for answers as India crossed 200 inside just 15 overs.
Sanju Samson’s Record Individual Score
Sanju Samson’s 89 off 45 balls became the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final. His innings surpassed Marlon Samuels’ 85 not out in 2016 and Kane Williamson’s 85 in 2021. Samson’s aggressive stroke play from the very first over set the tone, and his knock will be remembered as one of the finest in tournament history.
Most 250+ Totals In Men’s T20 Cricket
India now holds the record for the most 250-plus totals in men’s T20 cricket, with seven such scores. This achievement places them ahead of teams like West Indies and Sunrisers Hyderabad, underlining their unmatched batting firepower in the shortest format.
Blistering Opening Partnership
Samson and Abhishek Sharma stitched together a 98-run stand in just 7.1 overs, dismantling the Kiwi attack. Abhishek contributed a quickfire 52, ensuring India had the perfect launchpad. The partnership was crucial in setting up the record-breaking total, as it gave India momentum that carried deep into the innings.
Three 250+ Totals In A Single Competition
India became only the second team to register three 250-plus totals in a single tournament, matching Sunrisers Hyderabad’s feat in IPL 2024. Their consistency in producing mammoth scores during the World Cup highlights the depth and aggression of their batting lineup.
