Harmanpreet Kaur became the first cricketer to lead a country in 150 T20Is, celebrating the milestone by securing a win over Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup. India enters the knockouts with a perfect winning record in the league stage.

Following her side's win over Pakistan in the women's Asia Cup, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed happiness at her side's win and gratitude for becoming the first cricketer to have led a country in 150 T20Is, saying that she did not expect to come that far. Harmanpreet celebrated her landmark 150th T20I match as a captain by hitting the winning runs and absolutely demolishing Pakistan with the ball in her side's final league stage match against Pakistan at Dubai on Saturday. With this win, India goes into the knockouts with winning momentum.

'Happy With the Way We Performed': Harmanpreet Kaur

Speaking after the match, Harmanpreet said, "Very important game for us, and really happy with the way the entire team performed today, because we talk about being ruthless, and I am really happy with the way we performed." She hailed the bowlers for their outstanding performances and for sticking to their strengths, plans and proper reading of the pitch. "I think that is the key, understanding the pitch and then executing your plans accordingly," she added.

On her team losing early wickets during a chase of 56 runs, she said, "I think it is part of the game. They also bowled a few good balls, and I think the important thing was just being there, just keep batting and finish the game as soon as possible," she added.

On Milestone and Team Standards

On the unbeaten run to the semis and completing 150 T20I matches as a captain, she said, "It is very important to keep our standards high. We know what this team brings when we go to the field, and I think I am really happy (with the way everybody is coming up and showing up good performances, and now, in another two games, hopefully we will keep playing our best cricket. [On leading the side for the 150th T20I] I am grateful. I never thought I would come that far, but to all the people behind me who have been supporting me, I am really grateful, and hopefully I will keep getting the support, because I think without support I'm nothing. And yeah, I am grateful, and the entire team and support staff, they have been outstanding."

'Great Feeling to Contribute': Player of the Match

Shree Charani, who unleashed a brutal spin web with a four-over spell of 3/7 to become the 'Player of the Match' expressed her happiness at being able to contribute to the win. "Great feeling to contribute to the team. Just wanted to bowl to my strength and the field. I just try to give more revs on the ball, and that helps. I think it is normal; like every day, it will be special, but I need to do more, contribute more for my country. I want to keep going with my good work," she said.

'We Had a Collapse in the Batting': Fatima Sana

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana said that they struggled throughout the innings, despite wanting to put a big total on a "fresh wicket". "We had a collapse in the batting and struggled throughout the whole innings. [How wise was batting first?] We know that it was a fresh wicket, and we just wanted to put up the maximum total. We know we have a good bowling side. [On her three-wicket spell] But still, we lost the match; it does not matter. We needed a win, so it does not matter. [How crucial is the next match?] We will try to play good cricket there, and in the last match we will try to win and progress to the finals," she said.

Match Summary

After bundling Pakistan out for just 55 with openers Muneeba Ali (13) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) barely crossing the double digits, India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) and Deepti Sharma (12) remaining unbeaten at the crease, despite losing Shafali Verma (12), Smriti Mandhana (9) and Pratika Rawal (4) for just 29 runs.

With this win, India completed a perfect group-stage campaign, securing three victories in as many matches. They defeated Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan to collect all six available points. On the other hand, Pakistan’s final group-stage clash against Hong Kong will be a do-or-die encounter, with a place in the final four at stake. (ANI)