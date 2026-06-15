Tilak Varma's captaincy has come under heavy scrutiny following India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. Varma's insistence on playing the Super Over despite umpires' concerns about fading light backfired, leading to a loss that has sparked widespread debate and criticism among fans.

Tilak Varma’s captaincy has come under heavy scrutiny following India A’s Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in the ODI Tri-Nation series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday, June 15.

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India A registered their second defeat of the ongoing tri-series after a Super Over loss at the hands of Sri Lanka A. Chasing a 266-run target, the hosts tied the visitors’ score of 265, forcing the match into a dramatic and chaotic Super Over. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 17/0 in six balls and set an 18-run target for India to chase.

Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suyansh Shedge walked out to start the chase, but failed to successfully navigate the target, as the visitors were restricted to 9/0, falling 9 runs short of the required total. The defeat has put them on the brink of an early exit from the ODI tri-series, which includes Afghanistan.

Also Read: SL A beats India A in Super Over; players in heated on-field exchange

Tilak Varma Argues with Umpire Over Super Over

After Sri Lanka tied the score by scoring the final run, the umpires initially indicated that the match would be declared a tie due to the rapidly fading light. India A captain Tilak Varma and Sri Lanka A skipper Sahan Arachchige had a lengthy discussion with the on-field umpires over the start of the Super Over.

According to the reports, the umpire was unwilling to allow the Super Over to be played due to the hazardous conditions caused by the fading light. Varma and the umpire had a chat of 10-15 minutes before finally the officials reluctantly agreed to proceed. The lengthy conversation had already caused the ambient light to dim further.

Tilak Varma and the team management’s refusal to accept a tie and share a point with Sri Lanka A apparently forced the umpires to commence the Super Over despite the clearly unsuitable conditions. Sri Lanka A captain agreed to proceed, though the entire incident underscored the confusion and tension that had gripped both camps as the match reached its chaotic conclusion.

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Eventually, India A skipper Tilak Varma’s adamant insistence to go for a Super Over despite the umpire’s initial concerns regarding the fading light backfired. The prolonged 10-15 minute delay caused by heated conversations with the umpire further compromised visibility, ultimately leaving his side at a severe disadvantage when it was time to chase the 18-run target.

The situation got further worse when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A players after the defeat.

Did India A Gamble Too Hard in Dambulla? Fans Weigh in

India A captain Tilak Varma’s decision to go for Super Over despite the umpire’s warning rapidly fading has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts debating whether the gamble was justified or a costly misjudgment.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts sharply criticised Tilak Varma’s decision to push for a Super Over despite fading light, calling it a ‘big blunder’ and a ‘poor call under pressure.’ Several users said the delay worsened conditions, especially since the prolonged discussions with the umpires further reduced visibility.

Others argued it was an unnecessary gamble that cost India A the match, while a section of fans also questioned the team management’s role in the controversial decision.

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Meanwhile, Team India will face Afghanistan in a do-or-die match in order to stay alive in the series by qualifying for the final, as they look to salvage their campaign. With their tournament hopes now hanging by a thread, the upcoming clash against Afghanistan is a must-win for the Men in Blue.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A, ODI Tri-Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Aggressive Approach Under Scrutiny Again