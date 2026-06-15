Tensions flared in Dambulla as India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and SL's Vishen Halambage engaged in a heated exchange with physical contact after Sri Lanka A edged India A in a thrilling Super Over. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella intervened.

Tensions flared at the end of a dramatic contest in Dambulla on Monday as India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage became involved in a heated on-field exchange that reportedly included physical contact after Sri Lanka A edged India A in a Super Over in the one-day tri-series. With emotions running high in the fading light, Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players and defuse the situation, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Super Over Decides Thriller

The match had finished tied after 50 overs, forcing a Super Over to determine the winner. Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs in the tie-breaker, putting India A under pressure. In reply, India A managed only nine runs as debutant pacer Kugathas Mathulan, whose slingy action has drawn comparisons with Matheesha Pathirana, produced a composed performance to deny Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge and seal victory for the hosts.

A Tale of Two Comebacks

Earlier, India A staged a remarkable recovery to force their way back into the contest. With the team reeling at 143 for 7, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam produced a magnificent 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket, lifting India A to a competitive total of 265 and setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

In reply, Sri Lanka A were guided by a composed 93 from Sadeera Samarawickrama, whose innings ensured the hosts remained in control of the chase for the most part. However, India A mounted a late comeback through Arshad Khan, who delivered an outstanding final over to drag the contest into a thrilling finish and leave Sri Lanka within touching distance of defeat.

Chaotic Finish and Series Standing

What followed was a chaotic conclusion, with tempers flaring and tensions spilling over on the field. Ultimately, though, Sri Lanka A emerged with the two points after prevailing in the Super Over, a result that leaves them all but assured of a place in the final.

This is India A's second loss in three games, following a previous rain-curtailed match against Afghanistan, which they lost by four runs via the DLS method. The team, led by Tilak Varma, had started their campaign with a win over the same Sri Lanka A side in another low-scoring thriller. (ANI)