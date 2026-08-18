Tero Entertainment, backed by BFI and FIBA, has launched 3x3 Quest India 2026. The event, in New Delhi on Sept 12-13, aims to create a competitive pathway for young Indian players in the fast-paced Olympic 3x3 basketball format.

Tero Entertainment on Tuesday launched 3x3 Quest India 2026, backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and endorsed by FIBA, aiming to build a competitive pathway for young Indian basketball players while creating a sports-entertainment ecosystem around the fast-paced Olympic format.

The 3x3 Quest India 2026 will be held on September 12 and 13,, at DLF Promenade - Emporio in New Delhi. The event is organised by Tero Entertainment and Tero India, with support from FIBA, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA). On Tuesday, the press conference brought together leadership from Tero Entertainment alongside key stakeholders from India's sports ecosystem, including representatives from FIBA, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), and the Tero India team, to unveil the vision, format, and roadmap for 3x3 India. The event also featured the official unveiling of the 3x3 Quest India 2026 trophy and jersey.

A Fast-Paced Olympic Format

Unlike traditional five-on-five basketball, 3x3 is played on a half-court with a relentless 12-second shot clock. Games last just 10 minutes or end the moment a team hits 21 points. It's a fast-paced, action-packed, constantly moving high-energy game designed around skill and technique. With DJs spinning throughout FIBA 3x3 events and fans sitting right on the baseline, the sport naturally blends elite athleticism with street culture. Since its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, 3x3 has rapidly evolved. It captivated audiences at Paris 2024, is set to expand from eight to 12 teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, and remains a staple of the Commonwealth Games.

India: A Major Opportunity for 3x3

For Tero Entertainment, this unique intersection makes India the ultimate launchpad. Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director & Founder, Tero Entertainment, during the event said, "India represents one of the biggest opportunities for 3x3 anywhere in the world. India has an incredibly young population, an enormous appetite for sport, and a generation discovering culture, engagement and entertainment in entirely new formats. What attracted us to 3x3 is that the competition is just the heartbeat; around it, you have music, creators, and an atmosphere people want to be part of. That intersection of sport and entertainment is something Tero understands deeply. For decades, we have created experiences across sports, international music, television, and entertainment. We believe India has the potential to become one of the great 3x3 markets globally, and Quest India is where that journey begins," the release said.

Building from the Ground Up

Building from the ground up, Chandrakant Singh, MD & CEO, Tero India, said, "Our ambition is to build 3x3 in India from the grassroots level. That means creating more opportunities for young players to discover the game, compete regularly and develop through a clear progression of competitive events. At the same time, players need to see where that journey can lead. At the highest level, 3x3 connects to elite international competitions and the global 3x3 circuit. We want to help build bridges to those levels, so a young player can discover the game locally and climb to a much bigger horizon."

FIBA's Vision and Support

Tom Siwannamai, 3x3 Sports Presentation Manager, FIBA, said, "FIBA and Tero share a strong vision for the growth of 3x3. Tero has proven experience delivering international 3x3 events, and we are pleased to support their entry into India alongside BFI. Together, we can create a strong platform for the sport's long-term growth."

Long-Term Vision for India

3x3 Quest India 2026 marks the first step in Tero's longer-term vision for the sport in India. Beginning in Delhi, the ambition is to expand participation, create more high-level competitive opportunities and build a platform that connects Indian players and teams with the wider global 3x3 ecosystem. The goal is not simply to stage a successful first event but to help establish India as an important part of the future of 3x3.

Competition Format and Rewards

3x3 Quest India 2026 will see multiple teams compete over two days, with matches run in a knockout format building to quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. The winning team will earn the opportunity to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, giving Indian players their first access to official FIBA ranking points.

Tero Entertainment is specifically launching with Quest, a FIBA-sanctioned competition, so that participation and performance translate into international ranking recognition for the players, a pathway currently unavailable to most Indian 3x3 players, who have largely competed only in domestic, unranked formats.

Further details on participating teams, competition format, entertainment programming and fan access will be announced ahead of the event. (ANI)