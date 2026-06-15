Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is facing challenges in the ODI Tri-Nation Series, repeatedly getting dismissed after aggressive starts. Following a record-breaking IPL, his T20-style batting has not translated into substantial scores in the 50-over format, leading to discussions about his need for situational awareness and patience.

The young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet again failed to extend his stay at the crease after an aggressive start in India’s A ODI Tri-Nation Series match against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday, June 15.

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After being put to bat first by Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige, India A had a brilliant start to their innings, with the opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge by launching a fierce counter-attack against the new-ball bowlers. The 15-year-old’s attacking style of batting has apparently put the hosts’ bowling attack under pressure, as he smashed 3 fours and a six.

As Sooryavanshi was looking to capitalise on the powerplay, the young batter was dismissed for 21 off 14 balls by Sahan Arachchige, providing a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts. The wicket, which came as the result of a mistimed lofted shot, silenced the Indian fans who were hoping for a sustained onslaught from the teenager.

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3 Aggressive Starts, 3 Early Departures

After a record-breaking IPL season, where he amassed 776 runs in 16 matches, making him the youngest Orange Cap winner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi transitioned to a 50-over format, which has been a significantly steeper challenge. While his aggressive batting defined his record-breaking IPL 2026, it remains his hallmark, the transition to the longer format has highlighted a critical gap in his tactical development.

In the opening match against Sri Lanka A, the Bihar batter hit three fours before he was dismissed for 14 off 12 balls, followed by a fiery 22–ball 44, which consisted of nine fours and was batted at a strike rate of 200 against Afghanistan A. Now, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has returned to the pavilion after scoring 21 off 14 balls.

In all three matches, one thing that has remained constant in Sooryavanshi’s batting is his unwavering commitment to attack from ball one, regardless of the match situation or the pitch conditions. However, the 15-year-old has not been able to convert his starts into substantial scores, as he continues to fall to high-risk aerial shots while looking to maintain his aggressive tempo.

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Though in the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive intent and fearless strokeplay often propelled him to high scores on batting-friendly surfaces, the demands of the 50-over game in Dambulla are proving to be a much sterner test of his technical versatility.

As the conditions in Dambulla continue to challenge batters with significant turn and a pitch that slows as the game progresses, Sooryavanshi’s insistence on ‘T20-mode’ is becoming increasingly costly. The transition from IPL to the 50-over format could be a defining chapter in his early career, serving as a masterclass in the necessity of situational awareness.

T20 Instincts vs ODI Realities: A Reality Check for a Rising Star

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive batting in this series has sparked a broad debate among fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where users are weighing in on the stark contrast between his IPL dominance and his current struggles in List A cricket.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions, with many praising Sooryavanshi’s immense talent and attacking approach while also highlighting the need for patience and better shot selection in the 50-over format. Several users pointed out that his repeated dismissals after promising starts underline the importance of adapting to different match situations.

Others urged the youngster to balance aggression with composure if he hopes to establish himself as a successful all-format batter.

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In the ongoing ODI tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 164.58 in three matches. This highlights that his aggressive batting remains his most potent weapon, yet also underscores the volatility that currently hinders his ability to anchor an innings.

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