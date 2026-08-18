West Indies cricketers Justin Greaves and Hayley Matthews won the ICC Player of the Month awards for July. Greaves was lauded for his Test performances, while Matthews dominated in ODIs, securing a rare double for the nation.

All-rounder Justin Greaves has won the ICC Player of the Month award for July following his outstanding performances in Test cricket, while captain Hayley Matthews has claimed the women's award for her exceptional efforts in ODIs, giving the West Indies a rare double.

This was the first time players from the West Indies won both awards and only the fifth such instance since the inception of the awards in January 2021, according to a ICC Media release. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana (June 2024), Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama (August 2024), India's Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana (September 2025), and South Africa's Senuran Muthusami and Laura Wolvaardt (October 2025) have achieved the feat in the past.

Greaves' Test Heroics

Greaves, who excelled in home Test matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, won ahead of England captain Harry Brook and Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan. Greaves helped save the second Test against Sri Lanka in North Sound with a solid 180 after the visiting side had amassed 549 for nine, ensuring a 1-0 win in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series. In the first of two Tests against Pakistan in Trinidad, he grabbed five for 27 and two for 12 in a 90-run win to put his side ahead, the release.

Justin Greaves said, as quoted by the release, "I have had a memorable month playing at home, and to have contributed with both bat and ball against Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been particularly special for me. Having impactful performances in Test cricket is always something I will cherish, especially when they come in front of our home fans."

"I am pleased to have played my part in some important performances for the team, and I hope I can continue to make meaningful contributions. I thank my team-mates and team staff for their support and look forward to building on this momentum in the coming months," he added.

Matthews' Record-Breaking Month

For Hayley Matthews, who was shortlisted along with England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sri Lanka batter Harshitha Samarawickrama, a Player of the Series performance in away ICC Women's Championship matches against Ireland helped her edge out the other two for a record fifth award. Mathews struck centuries in the first two matches and finished with an aggregate of 265 runs at an average of 132.50 and a strike-rate of 117.25 as the West Indies won the series 3-0. She also finished with seven wickets at an average of 17.57 and an economy rate of 4.10, taking at least two wickets in all three matches.

Hayley Matthews said, as quoted by ICC Media release, "I am thrilled to win the ICC Player of the Month award once again. It is just as special as the previous ones, and I hope it inspires me to keep raising my standards, contributing to the West Indies, and winning more such awards in the future."

"It is an exciting time for women's cricket, with more attention and interest than ever before. I am proud to contribute to its growth through my performances and thank the ICC for its continued support of the women's game," she added. (ANI)