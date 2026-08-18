Indian para athlete Sachin Chamaria has won a silver medal in the BC3 Pairs event and a bronze in the BC3 Individual event at the Cairo 2026 World Boccia Challenger. He partnered with Sarita Dwivedi for the pairs event in the tournament.

'Winning in Cairo is incredibly special': Sachin Chamaria Reflecting on his performance, Sachin Chamaria , International Para Athlete, Entrepreneur, Disability Inclusion Advocate said, "Every time I wear the India jersey, I carry the hopes of everyone who has believed in me through this journey. I am deeply grateful to the Chairman, President, General Secretary and the entire team of the Boccia Sports Federation of India for giving me the opportunity to represent India and for having faith in my abilities. Winning a Bronze and a Silver in Cairo, Egypt is incredibly special, but what means even more is seeing Indian Boccia continue to move forward. I hope these performances encourage more athletes with disabilities to take up the sport and help create greater awareness and opportunities for Boccia in India." Historic World Championships Qualification The next challenge for Sachin will be the 2026 World Boccia Championships in Seoul, scheduled from August 24 to September 4. He will be the first Indian BC3 athlete to qualify for the World Championships on merit, marking an important milestone in his career and for Indian Boccia. About the Sport of Boccia Boccia is a Paralympic precision sport designed for athletes with severe physical disabilities. Players aim to place their coloured balls as close as possible to the white target ball, known as the jack. The sport combines precision, strategy and tactical decision-making, with every shot having the potential to change the course of a match, the release said.Sachin competes in the BC3 classification, one of the four Boccia sport classes. BC3 is for athletes with significant physical impairment affecting movement and coordination. Athletes in this class use an assistive ramp to play their shots and work with a sport assistant. The assistant positions the ramp according to the athlete's instructions, while the athlete decides the shot, direction and strategy. An Inspirational Journey Sachin discovered Boccia in 2021 after a spinal cord injury at the age of 17 changed the course of his life. Following years of rehabilitation, he completed his Bachelor of Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce and established his career in entrepreneurship before finding his way back to competitive sport. Since taking up Boccia, Sachin has competed internationally in Egypt, Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Italy, Poland, Dubai and Thailand, alongside his appearance at the Asian Para Games. His journey has helped bring greater visibility to Boccia in India and highlight the opportunities sport can create for athletes with disabilities.For those unversed, Sachin Chamaria is an international Boccia athlete who represents India in the BC3 category. He has represented the country at major international competitions, including the Asian Para Games, and has established himself as one of India's leading Boccia players. In recent years, he has won gold at the 1st Boccia Federation Cup in Goa and gold in the BC3 Men's Individual category at the World Boccia Challenger in Bahrain. He has also made history as the first Indian to qualify for the World Boccia Championship in the BC3 category. His achievements have contributed to greater visibility for Boccia and para sports in India. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Indian para athlete Sachin Chamaria has won silver in the BC3 Pairs event and bronze in the BC3 Individual event at the Cairo 2026 World Boccia Challenger. Competing against a strong international field, Sachin partnered with Sarita Dwivedi in the pairs event. The tournament is part of the official World Boccia ranking circuit and features athletes competing for world ranking points.The results add to Sachin's growing record in international Boccia. He is currently ranked World No. 20 in the BC3 category and is a six-time National Boccia Champion. Since making his competitive debut in 2021, he has represented India at major international competitions, according to a release. Cairo has also been an important part of Sachin's international journey. In 2024, he became the first Indian male BC3 player to win an international silver medal at a World Boccia Challenger in the city. Later that year, he became the first Indian male BC3 player to win Gold, taking the BC3 Individual title at the World Boccia Challenger in Bahrain.Reflecting on his performance, Sachin Chamaria , International Para Athlete, Entrepreneur, Disability Inclusion Advocate said, "Every time I wear the India jersey, I carry the hopes of everyone who has believed in me through this journey. I am deeply grateful to the Chairman, President, General Secretary and the entire team of the Boccia Sports Federation of India for giving me the opportunity to represent India and for having faith in my abilities. Winning a Bronze and a Silver in Cairo, Egypt is incredibly special, but what means even more is seeing Indian Boccia continue to move forward. I hope these performances encourage more athletes with disabilities to take up the sport and help create greater awareness and opportunities for Boccia in India."The next challenge for Sachin will be the 2026 World Boccia Championships in Seoul, scheduled from August 24 to September 4. He will be the first Indian BC3 athlete to qualify for the World Championships on merit, marking an important milestone in his career and for Indian Boccia.Boccia is a Paralympic precision sport designed for athletes with severe physical disabilities. Players aim to place their coloured balls as close as possible to the white target ball, known as the jack. The sport combines precision, strategy and tactical decision-making, with every shot having the potential to change the course of a match, the release said.Sachin competes in the BC3 classification, one of the four Boccia sport classes. BC3 is for athletes with significant physical impairment affecting movement and coordination. Athletes in this class use an assistive ramp to play their shots and work with a sport assistant. The assistant positions the ramp according to the athlete's instructions, while the athlete decides the shot, direction and strategy.Sachin discovered Boccia in 2021 after a spinal cord injury at the age of 17 changed the course of his life. Following years of rehabilitation, he completed his Bachelor of Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce and established his career in entrepreneurship before finding his way back to competitive sport. Since taking up Boccia, Sachin has competed internationally in Egypt, Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Italy, Poland, Dubai and Thailand, alongside his appearance at the Asian Para Games. His journey has helped bring greater visibility to Boccia in India and highlight the opportunities sport can create for athletes with disabilities.For those unversed, Sachin Chamaria is an international Boccia athlete who represents India in the BC3 category. He has represented the country at major international competitions, including the Asian Para Games, and has established himself as one of India's leading Boccia players. In recent years, he has won gold at the 1st Boccia Federation Cup in Goa and gold in the BC3 Men's Individual category at the World Boccia Challenger in Bahrain. He has also made history as the first Indian to qualify for the World Boccia Championship in the BC3 category. His achievements have contributed to greater visibility for Boccia and para sports in India. (ANI)