Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A players following India A's Super Over defeat in the ODI Tri-Nation Series. The incident, which occurred after the dramatic loss, went viral on social media, with fans rallying behind the young cricketer, claiming he was provoked.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A players following India A’s Super Over defeat in the ODI Tri-Nation Series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday, June 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India A registered their second defeat of the ongoing ODI Tri-Nation Series after a Super Over loss at the hands of Sri Lanka A. Chasing a 266-run target, the hosts tied the visitors’ score of 265, forcing the match into a dramatic and chaotic Super Over. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 17/0 in six balls and set an 18-run target for India to chase.

Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suyansh Shedge walked out to start the chase, but failed to successfully navigate the target, as the visitors were restricted to 9/0, falling 9 runs short of the required total. The defeat has put them on the brink of an early exit from the ODI tri-series, which includes Afghanistan.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A, ODI Tri-Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Aggressive Approach Under Scrutiny Again

Sooryavanshi Clashes with Sri Lanka A Players

As Team India lost to Sri Lanka A in the Super Over in Dambulla, things turned increasingly volatile on the field as players from both sides exchanged heated words. Following the final delivery, where Sri Lankan pacer Kugathas Mathulan delivered the final ball to seal the victory, a visibly upset Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen charging toward the Sri Lankan players.

In the video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Vaibhav was seen pushing a Sri Lankan player, who appeared to have provoked him while walking back to the pavilion, and subsequently had to be restrained by the opposition players, especially Niroshan Dickwell and his teammate Suyansh Shedge.

This didn’t stop here. When walking back to the pavilion, the 15-year-old batting sensation turned back and continued to exchange heated words with the opposition, clearly agitated by the contentious sequence of events that unfolded during the Super Over. The young cricketer’s frustration remained evident, reportedly due to provocation by a Sri Lankan player.

Scroll to load tweet…

This was not the first time Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation. Back in the U19 Asia Cup, India’s batting sensation had a verbal exchange with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza. Vaibhav pointed towards his shoes after Raza gave a fiery send-off to him, indicating that he was staying grounded and unfazed by the aggression.

The latest episode of his aggressive attitude, even at such a young age, showcases his fierce competitive spirit and refusal to back down under pressure.

Fans Rally Behind the Youngster

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s heated altercation with Sri Lanka players after India A’s Super Over defeat sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts vocally rallying behind the 15-year-old.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts rallied behind the youngster, with many claiming he was provoked by Sri Lankan players during the walk back, defending his reaction as a result of on-field sledging and calling for context before criticism.

Others pointed out that the emotions run high in such tight matches, with several users highlighting that the incident should be seen in the context of on-field provocation and the intensity of a Super Over finish rather than isolating Sooryavanshi’s reaction.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Team India will face Afghanistan in a do-or-die match as they look to salvage their campaign in the tournament. And, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a moderate outing in the series thus far, despite providing aggressive starts in the first three outings. In three matches, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 164.58.

Also Read: Sachin, BCCI congratulate Team India on T20 WC win over Pakistan