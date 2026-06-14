Shafali Verma's shot selection came under fire after her dismissal for 6 runs against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite starting with a first-ball six, her quick departure sparked a debate on social media, with fans criticizing her 'reckless' approach and inconsistent performances in crucial matches.

Team India opener Shafali Verma’s shot selection has come under scrutiny following her dismissal in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14.

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After opting to bat first by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India posted a respectable total of 170/6 and set a 171-run target for Pakistan to chase, thanks to Smrit Mandhana’s brilliant innings of 68 off 44 balls and a quickfire cameo knock of 34 off 17 balls by Richa Ghosh after the team had earlier found itself struggling at 18/2 in the fourth over.

For Pakistan, Skipper Fatima Sana (2/33) and Sadia Iqbal (2/41) picked up two wickets each, while Rameen Shamim (1/30) and Tasmia Rubab (1/41) chipped in with one wicket apiece to help restrict the Indian side to 170 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC: Mandhana, Richa star as India post 170/6 vs Pak

Shafali Varma’s Dismissed After 6-Run Cameo

Opening the innings alongside vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma started off with a six on the first delivery off Sadia Iqbal, signalling aggressive intent. Thereafter, the 22-year-old conceded three consecutive dot balls, a failure to capitalize on her explosive start.

In her attempt to break the pressure on the fifth delivery, Shafali attempted to go for a big shot by creating a space in the crease, but Sadia Iqbal cleverly varied her pace. The opener edged the ball to wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali, who safely pouched the catch, resulting in Shafali’s departure for just 6 runs off 5 balls.

Shafali walked back to the dugout in disappointment, as she threw away her wicket while attempting to force the pace against a bowler who had already successfully reeled her in with subtle variations.

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With a 6-run dismissal, Shafali Varma extended his poor record against Pakistan in Women’s T20Is, aggregating 127 runs at an average of 25.4 and a strike rate of 123.3 in five matches, highlighting her inconsistent returns in high-pressure encounters despite her aggressive batting approach.

Shafali’s inability to translate her natural power-hitting into significant contributions against Pakistan remains a point of concern, further fuelling the ongoing debate regarding whether her high-risk, "all-or-nothing" style is the right fit for the top order in crucial tournament matches.

Shafali Verma’s 'Slog-and-Fail' Pattern Under Fire

Shafali Verma’s early dismissal after hitting a first-ball six sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed overwhelming frustration, labeling her shot selection as ‘brainless’ and questioning her ability to consolidate an innings after a positive start.

Taking to their X handle, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed strong criticism of Shafali Verma’s shot selection, calling it ‘reckless’ and ‘brainless,’ with many pointing to her repeated failures to convert starts into big scores.

Several questioned her consistency in high-pressure games against Pakistan, while others argued she should be dropped or re-evaluated for the top order role.

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Meanwhile, Team India is aiming for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph. After the match against Pakistan, the Women in Blue will play their next group stage fixture against the Netherlands in Leeds on Wednesday, June 17. This will be followed by the clashes against the two-time finalists, South Africa and Bangladesh, in Manchester on June 21 and 25, respectively.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will conclude their group stage campaign against the six-time champions Australia at Lord’s on June 28.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur is India's new leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups