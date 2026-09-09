Antigua & Barbuda Falcons ended Guyana Amazon Warriors' unbeaten CPL run with a 65-run victory. Alzarri Joseph and Shadab Khan starred with ball and bat, helping the Falcons post 182/5 and then bowl out the Warriors for 117 to secure a top-two spot.

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons became the first side to defeat the Guyana Amazon Warriors this season, claiming a stunning 65-run victory at Providence Stadium in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Pacer Alzarri Joseph and leg-spinner Shadab Khan led the charge for the Falcons, powering the visitors to a bold win that brought their league campaign to a spectacular close and secured their place in the top two, according to the CPL website.

Falcons overcome spin choke with late assault

Sent in to bat, the Falcons made a promising start, with Karima Gore and Evin Lewis both getting off the mark in the Power Play. Gore punched Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd around the ground in the opening overs before Khary Pierre finally made the breakthrough, ensuring Gore was still unable to get past 30 this season. Lewis then took up the mantle, but was trapped in front by the ever-reliable Imran Tahir.

Tahir is so often the man who sucks the life out of a batting side, and against the Falcons it was no different. His bowling had all the characteristics of a boa constrictor lurking in the Guyana jungle, slowly squeezing the life out of the opposition. At the other end, veteran partner Mohammad Nabi applied pressure of his own as the Warriors’ spinners worked in tandem to stifle Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz.

The Falcons were forced to bide their time and see off the spin, knowing that the pace attack offered opportunities later in the innings. When the opportunity came, they took full advantage, according to the CPL website. A late surge transformed their total from modest to highly competitive, with the Falcons smashing 72 runs from the final five overs.

Shadab Khan was at the heart of the assault, using the express pace of Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd to his advantage. His unbeaten 30 from just nine balls provided the final fireworks and catapulted the Falcons to 182/5.

Warriors crumble in stunning collapse

The Warriors came out swinging, looking to make the most of the Power Play. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mavendra Dindyal appeared to be building a solid start after the first two overs, but everything changed in the third. Alzarri Joseph struck twice in the over, sending both Gurbaz and Shai Hope back to the pavilion.

The setbacks did little to deter the Warriors’ attacking approach, however, as they raced along at more than 11 an over during the Power Play. But the Falcons had a counterpunch for everything the Warriors threw at them. By the end of the Power Play, Providence Stadium was stunned as the Warriors slumped to 71/4. Joseph claimed another wicket when he removed Dindyal, before Joshua James produced the moment of the innings, dismissing the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer with his very first ball.

It was now time for the Warriors to consolidate and dig in, but the Falcons sensed blood. Player of the Match, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim continued to turn the screw, combining for four wickets in the next four overs and leaving the Warriors staring down the barrel of a shock defeat. It suddenly looked like a night for spin pairings, with Imran Tahir and Mohammad Nabi taking on their counterparts from the Falcons.

The veteran duo briefly steadied the innings and managed to see off the dangerous spinners, but Joseph returned to end Tahir’s resistance with a beautiful yorker. Joseph finished with outstanding figures of 4/41 before taking his place in the field, leaving the Warriors’ lower order with an enormous task.

That task was left to Joshua James to complete, and he needed just two balls to put the final bow on an emphatic Falcons victory. For the first time this season, the Warriors lost more than five wickets as they were bundled out for 117 inside the 15th.

Revenge was served for the Falcons after their defeat to the Warriors at home earlier in the competition. They closed out their group campaign in spectacular fashion, while the Warriors, who have already secured their place in the playoffs, now turn their attention to the St Lucia Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)