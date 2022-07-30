CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu gives India 1st gold in the competition; fans exuberate

In what comes as a proud moment for India, it has gained its maiden gold in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the 22nd edition of the same. Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who also won the silver medal during the 2020 Tokkyo Olympics last year, managed the same in the 49k category. The defending gold-medallist from the 2018 Gold Coast edition lifted 88kg in the Snatch segment, which happened to be a CWG record, followed by the best lift of 113kg in the clean and jerk segment, another CWG record. She lifted 201kg in total, which is again a CWG record. As a result, netizens were exuberated by her performance.

Chanu equalled her national record with a lift of 88kg in the snatch unit. The Olympic silver medallist has been working on her snatch technique, as she also attempted the much-anticipated 90kg but failed to pull it off. She sported her famous 'lucky' earrings shaped like the Olympic rings.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, while she holds the world record (119kg). On the other hand, Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius lifted 172kg (76kg+96kg) to win the silver, whereas Canada's Hannah Kaminski lifted 171 kg (74kg+97kg), bagging the bronze. With this, Chanu won her third CWG medal. She also won silver during the Glasgow edition.

(With inputs from PTI)