Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

    India won its second medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Gururaj Poojary won the bronze in the 61kg weightlifting event.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    On Saturday, India continued its laudable performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary has clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category of the weightlifting event, adding to India's tally in Birmingham. It has taken India's tally to two medals in the competition. Earlier during the day, fellow weightlifter Sanket Sargar won the silver in the men's 55kg category. Gururaja, who won silver at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, lifted 269kg (118kg+151kg) to take third place. Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad of Malaysia bagged the gold medal with a CWG record lift of 285kg (127kg+158kg), whereas Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru claimed the silver with a lift of 273kg (121kg+152kg).

    Following the same, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Poojary on his accomplishment and stated that he demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. Modi's tweet read, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    Modi earlier also praised weightlifter Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the CWG by claiming a silver medal. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0, enter quarterfinal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar gives India first competition medal, netizens triumphant-ayh

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar gives India first competition medal, netizens triumphant

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: 'The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup' - Dinesh Karthik

    FA Community Shield 2022: Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland warning ahead of Liverpool tie-ayh

    FA Community Shield 2022: Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland warning ahead of Liverpool tie

    Recent Stories

    NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital - adt

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    People ignore deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    Janhvi Kapoor a regal affair in these black and white pictures drb

    Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon