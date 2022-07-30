CWG 2022: Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

On Saturday, India continued its laudable performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary has clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category of the weightlifting event, adding to India's tally in Birmingham. It has taken India's tally to two medals in the competition. Earlier during the day, fellow weightlifter Sanket Sargar won the silver in the men's 55kg category. Gururaja, who won silver at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, lifted 269kg (118kg+151kg) to take third place. Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad of Malaysia bagged the gold medal with a CWG record lift of 285kg (127kg+158kg), whereas Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru claimed the silver with a lift of 273kg (121kg+152kg).

Following the same, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Poojary on his accomplishment and stated that he demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. Modi's tweet read, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

Modi earlier also praised weightlifter Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the CWG by claiming a silver medal.

(With inputs from PTI)