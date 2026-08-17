PV Sindhu started her 2026 BWF World Championships with a dominant straight-games win over Ireland's Sophia Noble. The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also registered a comfortable victory in their opening match.

PV Sindhu Makes Strong Start

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu made a strong start at the 2026 BWF World Championships, beating Ireland's Sophia Noble in straight games. Playing in front of her home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sindhu won the women's singles Round of 64 match 21-7, 21-11.

Sindhu controlled the match from the beginning, using accurate drop shots and powerful smashes. Noble struggled to keep up with Sindhu's speed and attacking play. Sindhu won the first game comfortably and continued her dominance in the second game. She stopped Noble's comeback attempts and finished the match with ease. With this win, Sindhu has reached the Round of 32. She will next face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang on Tuesday. Notably, Sindhu has an impressive record at the BWF World Championships, having won five medals, one gold, two silver, and two bronze, to equal China's Zhang Ning for the most women's singles medals in the tournament's history.

Treesa-Gayatri Secure Comfortable Win

In the Women's Doubles Round of 64, Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand began their 2026 BWF World Championships campaign with a comfortable win over Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the World No. 19 pair secured a convincing 21-9, 21-13 victory in just over 30 minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri dominated from the start. Treesa's powerful smashes and Gayatri's quick play at the net helped them win the first game easily. The Spanish pair tried to fight back in the second game, but the Indian duo stayed in control. They led 11-7 at the interval and pulled away after the break to seal the match. Treesa and Gayatri will now face American pair Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.