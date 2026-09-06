Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed in the Duleep Trophy Final with a 37-ball 44 before winning hearts by meeting fans and signing autographs. The 15-year-old has scored 184 runs at an average of 46 in the tournament.

The 15-year-old batting sensation and East Zone’s vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with his explosive performance and heartwarming gesture on Day 1 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy Final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, September 6.

After opting to bat first, East Zone posted a total of 385/4 in 79 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra batting on 111 and 63, respectively, at the end of Day 1. Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), Shikhar Mohan (85), and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) contributed significantly to East Zone’s solid platform, setting up a commanding total by stumps.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has particularly become a major talking point throughout the domestic circuit, capturing the imagination of fans with his fearless approach at the crease. During his 37-ball 44 knock, the teenager didn’t hesitate to attack premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, dispatching him for two boundaries and a six to put early pressure on the opposition.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy final: Ishan Kishan's century puts East Zone on top

Vaibhav’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

The Duleep Trophy Final at Chepauk has reportedly drawn a massive crowd, with more than 10,000 fans turning up to watch the 15-year-old sensation, many of whom stayed back after his dismissal to catch a glimpse of him.

Following Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy Final, the young batting sensation headed towards the stands to interact with the supporters, happily signing autographs and posing for photos with admirers of all ages.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a section of fans could be seen extending jerseys, caps, and notepads across the boundary fences for the 15-year-old prodigy to sign. Vaibhav was accompanied by a couple of security officials as he made his way to the boundary to meet fans and sign autographs.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of modern cricket’s most exciting prodigies, breaking multiple records in the IPL, shining on the international stage, and consistently drawing massive adoration from fans wherever he plays. His appearance in the Duleep Trophy final was enough to draw the crowd in Chennai.

Sooryavanshi, who made his India debut during the T20I series against England in July, has seamlessly carried that senior-level stardom back into domestic cricket. His latest display of humility in Chennai proved that his connection with cricket fans runs just as deep as his remarkable talent on the pitch.

How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in Duleep Trophy?

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden appearance in the tournament after being added to the East Zone as Ishan Kishan’s deputy. Sooryavanshi’s appointment as the vice-captain raised eyebrows, given the squad has the likes of Mohammad Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

It was reported that the East Zone selection committee wanted to groom and nurture Vaibhav to take up future leadership positions in domestic as well as international cricket. The 15-year-old didn’t have an ideal start to his maiden Duleep Trophy campaign, as he scored just 8 runs in the quarterfinal against Northeast Zone.

However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a strong comeback in the semifinal against Central Zone, scoring 92 and 44 in both innings, respectively, to help East Zone secure a place in the final. In the title clash, the young batting prodigy scored a quickfire 44 off 37 balls, further underlining his growing confidence and attacking intent.

In his maiden Duleep Trophy season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 184 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 110.17 in four innings. After the Duleep Trophy, Sooryavanshi will join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13.

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