Barcelona thrashed Valencia 5-0 at Mestalla, extending their perfect start to the La Liga season. Lamine Yamal scored a brace, with Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Pedri also scoring, as the Catalan giants moved to the top of the league table.

Barcelona produced a dominant attacking display to defeat Valencia 5-0 at Mestalla, extending their perfect start to the 2026/27 La Liga season with four wins from four matches. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal scored twice, while Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Pedri also found the net as Barcelona delivered a statement performance in what is expected to be their final appearance at Valencia's historic home ground. The victory took Barcelona's goal tally to 17 in four league matches, while they also moved to the top of the La Liga table following Real Madrid's defeat against Real Betis.

Barca's Early Dominance

Barcelona wasted little time taking control of the match, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in the sixth minute. Fermin Lopez picked out the youngster's run, and Yamal produced a composed left-footed finish from a tight angle to beat goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. 🫡 Four out of four. pic.twitter.com/6jtoMIIT01 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 6, 2026 The visitors continued to dominate possession and thought they had doubled their advantage soon after, but Yamal's second goal was ruled out for offside.

Barcelona's pressure eventually paid off again midway through the first half when Anthony Gordon kept the ball alive inside the box before setting up Fermin, who calmly finished into the corner to make it 2-0. Valencia created some opportunities on the counter-attack, but goalkeeper Joan Garcia denied Arnaut Danjuma twice in one-on-one situations to preserve Barcelona's advantage.

Second-Half Onslaught

Barcelona continued their attacking momentum after the break and added a third goal shortly after half-time. Yamal sent Fermin through on the left, whose low cross was converted by Raphinha at the far post. The Catalan side kept creating chances, with Raphinha going close again, while Rodri hit the crossbar and Gordon was denied by Dimitrievski.

Pedri added the fourth goal in the 79th minute after combining with Dani Olmo before finishing calmly past the Valencia goalkeeper. Five minutes later, Yamal completed the rout by scoring his second of the match after receiving a brilliant pass from Olmo and finishing at the near post.

A Memorable Farewell

The result marked a memorable farewell for Barcelona at Mestalla, with Valencia expected to move to their new stadium next season.

Focus Shifts to Champions League

Barcelona will now turn their attention towards their UEFA Champions League campaign, with Feyenoord set to visit Spotify Camp Nou in their opening European fixture. (ANI)