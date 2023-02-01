Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore

Budget 2023: The annual budget for the current year was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The session saw the Indian sports sector being handed its most significant allocation to date of ₹3397.32 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2023 Budget of India on Wednesday. Like every time, the session also involved allocation amount to the sporting sector, while this time, the sector earned the most significant allocation in its history. Compared to the 2022-23 budget, there has been about an increase of ₹300 crore in the sports budget, as the current sports budget stands at ₹3,397.32 crore. The financial boost is massive considering India's participation in the 2023 Asian Games and would play an enormous role in the nation's sporting federation's preparation ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Let us take a deeper look into the 2023 Sports Budget.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has gained an increment of ₹132.52 crore compared to last year, while there was a ₹7.41 crore budget cut in 2022-23. SAI's this year's funding would be ₹785.52 crore. Besides, the Khelo India event would also receive financial backing of ₹1,045 crore. In comparison, the other sporting federations would receive National Sports Federation (₹325 crore), National Service Scheme (₹325 crore), and National Sports Development Fund (₹15 crore).

Besides, allocations were also given to Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, and SAI, which has seen a ₹100 crore increase to ₹1,435.58 crore. Although the most current sports budget allocation is massive, it is still far-fetched from that of a sporting powerhouse like China, which spent around 10 billion yuan during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.