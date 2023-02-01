ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains number one T20I spot, Mohammed Siraj dominates in ODIs

ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav remains the number-one batter in the T20Is following an average series against New Zealand so far. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj dominates as the number-one bowler in ODIs.

Prolific Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav persisted with his stay at the top in the ICC Rankings published on Wednesday. Suryakumar scored 910 points after he played a quick-fire innings of 47 during the opening fixture of India's ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus New Zealand in Ranchi. The thrilling right-hander preserved his healthy charge at the top of the T20I rankings for batters. While Suryakumar recreated a more composed knock of an unbeaten 26 in the second game of the series, the 32-year-old fell back to a total of 908 rating points. It also tells that Suryakumar stays within striking distance of English batter Dawid Malan in the race to hold the tallest rating of all time among men's T20I batters.

Malan scored 915 points in Cape Town in 2020, but Suryakumar now carries the second-highest rating for T20I batters following his current heroics with the willow. He confiscated the top ranking for current batters while scoring 239 runs in six contests at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and just last month, he was deservedly named the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year.

No other Indian is in the top 10 of the batters or bowlers list in T20Is, while Hardik Pandya stayed third among all-rounders. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj remains the top-ranked bowler in the One-Day International (ODI) rankings. Shubman Gill (sixth), Virat Kohli (seventh) and Rohit Sharma (ninth) stay dormant in the batters' list.

(With inputs from PTI)