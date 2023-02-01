IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final Ahmedabad T20I on Wednesday. As both sides look to finish on top in this decider, we present the best fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and more.

The stage is set for the ultimate decider, as India and New Zealand will clash in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The series is locked at 1-1 after the visitors drubbed the hosts in the opener in Ranchi before the latter bounced back competitively in the next fixture in Lucknow. The previous two ties were notable for being low-scoring, and the same can be expected in Ahmedabad too. However, the pitch could be faster than it was in Lucknow, which led to heavy criticism. In the meantime, ahead of this gripping decider, we present the best fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi/Mukesh Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal.

NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I - India to focus on top-order in series decider

Fantasy XI

Batters: Yadav, Mitchell and Allen

Allen would serve as a prolific opener, with Yadav being a no-brainer at number three, given his sublime T20 form. Meanwhile, Mitchell would be a great fit in the middle order, as he can play a composed innings.

Wicketkeeper: Conway

He is the one in better form, considering all the wicketkeepers, and he would also serve as the perfect opening partner for Allen.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023 - Suryakumar Yadav plays down Ekana pitch controversy; says wicket doesn't matter a lot

All-rounders: Bracewell, Santner (vc), Pandya and Sundar (c)

Bracewell is a must-have, given his deadly form with the bat, while Santenr, Pandya and Sundar have been contributing well across departments. Santner's consistency makes him the deputy captain, while Sundar's effectiveness makes him the skipper.

Bowlers: Kuldeep, Ferguson and Arshdeep

Kuldeep is another no-brainer here, given that the chinaman wrist spinner has been trouble for the batters, and he could continue with the same mojo. At the same time, Ferguson and Arshdeep are pace sensations on any given track.

ALSO READ: ICC RANKINGS - SURYAKUMAR YADAV RETAINS NUMBER ONE T20I SPOT, MOHAMMED SIRAJ DOMINATES IN ODIS

Match details

Date and day: February 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins as it is well aware of how the track would behave