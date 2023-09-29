Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian tennis duo Ramkumar-Myneni elated after clinching silver in men's doubles

    Indian tennis duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni clinch silver in the men's doubles at the Asian Games 2023, narrowly defeated by Chinese Taipei's Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung in a closely contested final.

    Asian Games 2023: Indian tennis duo Ramkumar-Myneni elated after clinching silver in men's doubles snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni secured the men's doubles silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, narrowly losing to Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung from Chinese Taipei in the final. The unseeded Taipei team, boasting better-ranked singles players, displayed superior ground strokes and finesse to clinch a straight-sets victory of 6-4, 6-4 against the second-seeded Indian pair in the title showdown.

    For Ramkumar Ramanathan, this silver medal marked his first-ever Asian Games medal, while it was the third for Saketh Myneni. Myneni had previously won a men's doubles silver with Sanam Singh and a gold with Sania Mirza in mixed doubles during the 2014 Incheon edition of the Games. This silver medal also represents the first tennis medal in this edition of the Asian Games. In the 2018 Games held in Indonesia, India secured three medals in tennis. However, this time, the Indian contingent will return with only two medals from Hangzhou.

    Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have secured at least a bronze medal in mixed doubles after reaching the semifinals. Unfortunately, Indian players have been eliminated from other tennis events.

    Ramkumar Ramanathan expressed his joy at winning the Asian Games medal, saying, "It is my first Asian Games medal, I always wanted to win a medal for India. It was one of my goals, and that too coming with Saki (Saketh), I'm very happy about it." He also emphasized that while the Asian Games are significant, every tournament holds immense importance for them as professional athletes, and they aim to continue bringing more medals for their country in the future.

    In the men's doubles final, the first three games saw both teams holding their serves without dropping a point. The first point scored on a rival's serve came when Jason Jung double-faulted in the fourth game.

    With the score at 2-2, all four players displayed high-quality serving. However, Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung managed to break Ramkumar's serve and took a 4-2 lead. They consolidated this break, showcasing their prowess in deep returns and net play.

    In the second set, Ramkumar's serve came under pressure again, and Taipei's team secured the victory with Hsu maintaining his serving rhythm.

    Saketh Myneni reflected on their performance, stating, "Unfortunately, we came one short but very happy with whatever we played this week. I think we played some good tennis, and credit to Chinese Taipei today in the final. So very happy with the contribution with the medal to the Indian contingent." He also expressed the privilege and pride in representing India in international competitions and contributing to the country's sporting success.

    Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni's silver medal performance in men's doubles added a significant achievement to India's Asian Games campaign in tennis, highlighting their dedication to representing their country on the international stage.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: Teenage shooters Palak Gulia and Esha Singh's gold-silver feat marks historic day for India snt

    Asian Games 2023: Teenage shooters Palak Gulia and Esha Singh's gold-silver feat marks historic day for India

    Deserved a spot R Ashwin's fans elated after he replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad snt

    'Deserved a spot': R Ashwin fans elated after he replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad

    hockey Asian Games 2023: India beat defending champion Japan 4-2 in men's hockey pool stage osf

    Asian Games 2023: India beat defending champion Japan 4-2 in men's hockey pool stage

    football Heartbreak! Indian football team knocked out of Asian Games 2023 after 0-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia osf

    Heartbreak! Indian football team knocked out of Asian Games 2023 after 0-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia

    cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney osf

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Teenage shooters Palak Gulia and Esha Singh's gold-silver feat marks historic day for India snt

    Asian Games 2023: Teenage shooters Palak Gulia and Esha Singh's gold-silver feat marks historic day for India

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro specifications price leaked ahead of October 4 launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications, price leaked ahead of October 4 launch

    Prakash Raj apologizes to actor Siddharth after pro-Kannada activists disrupt press conference in Bengaluru vkp

    Prakash Raj apologizes to actor Siddharth after pro-Kannada activists disrupt press conference in Bengaluru

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Former spends quality time with daughters amidst proceedings ATG

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Former spends quality time with daughters amidst proceedings

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to take charge as president of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute rkn

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to take charge as president of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon