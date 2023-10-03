Asian Games 2023: India's Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in women's 400m hurdles

India's Vithya Ramraj could not produce her best show but it was good enough to secure her a bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday.

Vithya Ramraj of India may not have delivered her absolute best performance, but it was enough to secure a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old athlete achieved a timing of 55.68 seconds, earning her a third-place finish. Bahrain's Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya set a new games record with a remarkable time of 54.45 seconds, while Jaidie Mo of China clinched the gold medal with a season-best time of 55.01 seconds, securing the silver.

Prior to this achievement, Vithya Ramraj had equaled PT Usha's national record in the 400m hurdles, which had stood since 1984, with her personal best effort of 55.52 seconds. This outstanding performance allowed her to top her heat and secure direct qualification for the final, which took place on the previous Monday.

Additionally, Ramraj was a crucial part of the Indian quartet, which included Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh, and Subha Venkatesan, that initially won the bronze medal in the mixed team 4x400m relay event. However, their bronze was later upgraded to silver on Monday following Sri Lanka's disqualification due to a lane infringement.