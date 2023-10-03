Asian Games 2023: Boxer Lovlina books 2024 Paris Olympics ticket, Preeti Pawar signs off with bronze

World champion Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) locked an Olympic quota for herself by moving to the final while young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

World champion Lovlina Borgohain, competing in the 75kg category, secured an Olympic quota spot by advancing to the final at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday. She faced off against Asian Championship silver medalist Baison Manikon of Thailand and skillfully claimed a unanimous decision victory, ensuring her participation in the Paris Olympics next year.

On the other hand, young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar, competing in the 54kg category, secured a bronze medal. She faced reigning flyweight champion Chang Yuan of China and, despite putting up a commendable performance, lost the bout 0-5. However, Preeti had already secured an Olympic quota spot before this match.

Both Lovlina and Preeti demonstrated their boxing prowess in the ring during the initial three minutes of their respective matches. Preeti utilized her right hook effectively, while Chang landed right hooks consistently. Preeti managed to score crucial points with a double jab, followed by two right hooks and two body shots. However, Chang responded aggressively with a right cross and a flurry of jabs, ultimately earning favor from four out of five judges in the opening round.

In the second round, Preeti escalated her efforts to break Chang's defense, but the Chinese boxer showcased solid defensive skills while moving around the ring. Chang received warnings for hitting behind Preeti's head during the match.

With a sufficient lead, Chang maintained her defensive strategy in the final three minutes, securing the victory. Both Lovlina and Preeti exhibited their boxing talent at the Asian Games, with Lovlina earning her Olympic quota for the Paris Games.