Aligarh Sports Association beat MDCA Meerut Blue by 26 runs and DSA Moradabad defeated Cricket Association Lucknow by five wickets in the 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship. Raghav Chaudhary (67) and Yash Vays (50*) were the top performers.

Aligarh Sports Association defeated MDCA Meerut Blue by 26 runs, while DSA Moradabad defeated Cricket Association Lucknow by five wickets in two matches of the 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship at the Gandhi Bagh Cricket Stadium in Meerut. Batting first, Aligarh Sports Association posted 180/6, with Raghav Chaudhary leading the way with an explosive 67 off 35 balls. In reply, MDCA Meerut Blue were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs, despite Sandeep Tomar’s 67 and Satyam Chauhan’s 43. Arnav Sharma was the pick of the Aligarh Sports Association bowlers with three wickets as his side secured a 26-run victory, as per a release.

Aligarh Sports Association beat MDCA Meerut Blue by 26 runs Cricket Association Lucknow were bowled out for 113 in 18.4 overs, with Priyanshu (25) and Himanshu Singh (28) making valuable contributions. DSA Moradabad’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout, with Mohd Shoaib, Mohd Arbaz, Akshu Bajwa and Shivam Sharma claiming two wickets each. In the chase, Yash Vays anchored the innings with an unbeaten 50 off 51 balls, guiding DSA Moradabad to 119/5 in 18.3 overs and a five-wicket win.

DSA Moradabad beat Cricket Association Lucknow by 5 wickets

Tournament provides important platform for cricketers

"It was another good day of competitive cricket at the 17th Master Vaibhav T20. Both Aligarh Sports Association and DSA Moradabad showed composure in their respective matches, and it is encouraging to see players step up and make an impact for their teams. This tournament continues to provide an important platform for cricketers from across Uttar Pradesh to test themselves in a competitive environment, and I wish all the teams the very best for the remainder of the league stage," Yudhvir Singh, Director, Meerut District Cricket Association, said.