Kuwait fire tragedy: At least 14 Keralites killed among 49 Indians; Centre announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

The death toll in the tragic Kuwait fire in a building now stands at 49 including 14 people from Kerala alone. The Indian government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of Indian nationals.

At least 49 people, including 14 Malayalis, lost their lives in a devastating fire in a six-story building in the Mangaf block of Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday. The total death toll in the Al-Mangaf building fire stands at 49, with 42 of the victims reported to be Indians. The remaining fatalities include nationals from Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Nepal. Among the Indian casualties are people from Kerala as well as from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased Keralites are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady, KR Ranjith (34) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta, Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam, Lukose (48) from Kollam, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram, MP Bahulayan from Malappuram and Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam.

At least 43 people were injured. They have been admitted to Adan Hospital, Al-Farwaniya Hospital, Al-Amiri Hospital, Mubarak Hospital and Jaber Al-Ahmed Hospital by the fire brigade and police.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is traveling to Kuwait following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive. His primary tasks include overseeing the assistance provided to Indians injured in the fire and ensuring the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed. Authorities have informed the media that DNA testing will be conducted to identify some of the victims.

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of Indian nationals. He chaired a review meeting at his residence here at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on the fire tragedy in Kuwait, the MEA said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

