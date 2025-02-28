UAE announces fuel prices for March 2025; Here's what you will pay at the pump

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for March 2025, reflecting slight reductions compared to February. Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus petrol, along with diesel, have all seen minor price cuts, aligning with global oil price trends.

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Friday (Feb 28) announced the petrol and diesel rates for March 2025. Super 98 petrol has been set at Dh2.73 per litre, slightly lower than February's price of Dh2.74 per litre. Special 95 petrol will now be available at Dh2.61 per litre, down from Dh2.63 in the previous month.

For the E-Plus category, the price has been adjusted to Dh2.54 per litre, a marginal decrease from February’s Dh2.55 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have also dropped, now costing Dh2.77 per litre compared to Dh2.82 per litre last month.

Gold prices in major Saudi Arabian cities like Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh tend to align with global trends. With international gold rates surging to $1,800 per ounce, prices in Saudi Arabia have also witnessed a sharp upward movement.

The Ministry of Energy sets fuel prices each month based on the average global oil price, accounting for any fluctuations. The final rates also include the operating costs of distribution companies before approval.

Since the UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and linked them to global rates, fuel prices have been adjusted at the end of each month accordingly.

Latest Videos