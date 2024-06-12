Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kuwait fire accident: Indian Embassy provides emergency helpline number, EAM expresses shock

    A fire broke out in a building in Mangaf, Kuwait, housing around 195 laborers from neighboring commercial areas, including individuals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and North India. The fire resulted in at least 35 fatalities.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    A tragic fire erupted in a building accommodating workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least 35 people, including 4 Indians. Authorities were alerted to the incident at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), stated Major General Eid Rashed Hamad.

    The Kuwaiti health ministry reported that around 43 individuals were hospitalized due to the fire, with four of them succumbing to their injuries. It remains unclear whether these four fatalities are in addition to the 35 reported by the police. According to reports, 2 Keralites are among the Indians who lost their lives in the tragic incident. 

    The building, which housed approximately 195 laborers from the nearby commercial area, accommodated individuals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and North India. It is owned by the NBTC group, which is owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.

    India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the tragic incident.

    Taking to X, he wrote, "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.

     

     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 3:18 PM IST
