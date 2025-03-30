user
user icon

Gudi Padwa 2025: Wishes, messages, quotes and status to share on social media

Gudi Padwa is a festival of Hindu new year. Here are the wishes and quotes you can send your loved ones and post on your social media to spread the divine energy of god. 

Gudi Padwa 2025: Wishes, messages, quotes and status to share on social media MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 5:28 AM IST

Gudi Padwa is a Hindu festival that is celebrated by Marathas. This day is considered as the traditional new year of Hindus. This day is a special ocassion in the Hindu mythology as it marks the day that Lord Brahma created the universe. Here are wishes, messages, and quotes that you can use to brighten up your social media and share festive vibes.

10 Gudi Padwa Wishes

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Gudi Padwa! May this year bring new opportunities and happiness.

Let the Gudi bring joy, love, and prosperity to your home. Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

May the Gudi of happiness and success always stand tall in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Celebrate this New Year with enthusiasm and positivity. Wishing you a bright and blessed Gudi Padwa!

Let the festival of Gudi Padwa fill your heart with joy and light. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead!

May this Gudi Padwa mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with hope and happiness.

Sending you wishes for good health, wealth, and success on this auspicious Gudi Padwa!

May your year be as colorful as the rangoli and as joyful as the festivities of Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa! May your life be filled with sweetness, just like the festive treats.

Embrace the New Year with positivity and laughter. Wishing you a fabulous Gudi Padwa!

10 Gudi Padwa Messages, Whatsapp status

On this Gudi Padwa, let us welcome new beginnings with open hearts and grateful souls.

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring positivity and opportunities that brighten your future.

Let’s hoist the Gudi high and celebrate the Marathi New Year with pride and joy!

Gudi Padwa reminds us of the value of family, culture, and new beginnings. May your day be special!

May this Gudi Padwa inspire you to chase your dreams and achieve greater heights.

The Gudi stands tall as a symbol of triumph and success. May it guide your path this year!

Let the festival fill your home with peace, love, and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

A brand-new year awaits, full of opportunities and hope. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, let’s pledge to spread kindness and happiness wherever we go.

May the sweet aroma of Gudi Padwa delicacies fill your life with sweetness and joy.

ALSO READ: Gudi Padwa 2025: Date, significance, rituals, muhurat, and more

10 Gudi Padwa Quotes

"The Gudi is not just a flag but a symbol of new hope, prosperity, and triumph over evil."

"Let this Gudi Padwa mark the start of a journey filled with positivity and success."

"Every Gudi Padwa is a reminder to celebrate life and cherish new beginnings."

"Happiness is watching the Gudi flutter in the breeze, bringing hope and light into our lives."

"May the light of the Gudi guide your path and brighten every moment of your New Year."

"Gudi Padwa reminds us that no matter how tough the past was, new beginnings await."

"The festival of Gudi Padwa teaches us to stand tall, just like the Gudi itself."

"A new year, a new Gudi, a new reason to celebrate life and its blessings."

"Let the triumph of good over evil inspire you on Gudi Padwa and beyond."

"Gudi Padwa is not just a day; it's a celebration of culture, unity, and new dreams."

ALSO READ: Gudi Padwa 2025: Understanding its history, significane, customs, traditions and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share NTI

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know? SRI

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know?

Ugadi 2025: Understanding history, sciene behind mythology, rituals and more MEG

Ugadi 2025: Understanding history, sciene behind mythology, rituals and more

Healthy Eating: 5 south Indian inspired low calorie lunch recipes MEG

Healthy Eating: 5 south Indian inspired low calorie lunch recipes

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple MEG

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple

Recent Stories

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share NTI

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season

NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season

WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon