user
user icon

NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season

NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers have had a season full of surprising performances and dramatic twists. Here are the top five moments from their 2024-25 campaign so far!

NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season has been nothing short of a spectacle. From LeBron James defying age with record-breaking performances to clutch game-winners and unexpected trades, the Purple and Gold have kept fans on their toes.

With larger stakes in April and even higher expectations, let’s relive the five biggest moments of the Lakers’ season so far.

1. LeBron and Bronny James Make NBA History (October 2024)

The Lakers' season opener was one for the history books as LeBron James and his son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game. This heartwarming moment symbolized the passing of the torch and added a new chapter to the James family's storied legacy.

2. Austin Reaves' Career-High Performance (February 8, 2025)

Austin Reaves emerged as a formidable force, dropping a career-high 45 points against the Indiana Pacers. His stellar performance, complemented by 7 rebounds and 7 assists, showcased his growing importance to the Lakers' success.

3. Blockbuster Trade Brings Luka Doncic to Los Angeles (February 2, 2025)

In a move that shook the NBA landscape, the Lakers acquired Luka Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. This strategic addition aimed to strengthen the team's championship aspirations and provided fans with a new superstar to rally behind.

4. Austin Reaves Shines at Madison Square Garden (February 3, 2025)

Under the bright lights of MSG, Reaves delivered a standout performance with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, leading the Lakers to a hard-fought victory over the New York Knicks. His clutch play in the final moments strengthened his reputation as a rising star.

5. Thrilling Double-Overtime Victory Over Milwaukee Bucks

Despite missing key players, the Lakers showcased their resilience in a grueling double-overtime win against the Bucks. Austin Reaves led the charge with a triple-double, highlighting the team's depth as they continued their push for playoff qualification.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league HRD

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK batter wants to see MS Dhoni batting up the order after defeat against RCB HRD

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK batter wants to see MS Dhoni batting up the order after defeat against RCB

IPL 2025, RR vs CSK preview: Can Riyan Parag help Rajasthan Royals bounce back after 2 successive defeats? HRD

IPL 2025, RR vs CSK preview: Can Riyan Parag help Rajasthan Royals bounce back after 2 successive defeats?

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH preview: Can KL Rahuls return inspire Delhi Capitals to second consecutive win? HRD

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH preview: Can KL Rahul's return inspire Delhi Capitals to second consecutive win?

Erling Haaland reported to police over alleged blows to mascot, Man City probe finds no wrongdoing snt

Erling Haaland reported to police over alleged blows to mascot, Man City probe finds no wrongdoing

Recent Stories

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share NTI

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Gudi Padwa 2025: Wishes, messages, quotes and status to share on social media MEG

Gudi Padwa 2025: Wishes, messages, quotes and status to share on social media

WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon