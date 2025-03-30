NBA: Top 5 Los Angeles Lakers Moments From This Season

Read Full Article

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season has been nothing short of a spectacle. From LeBron James defying age with record-breaking performances to clutch game-winners and unexpected trades, the Purple and Gold have kept fans on their toes.

With larger stakes in April and even higher expectations, let’s relive the five biggest moments of the Lakers’ season so far.

1. LeBron and Bronny James Make NBA History (October 2024)

The Lakers' season opener was one for the history books as LeBron James and his son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game. This heartwarming moment symbolized the passing of the torch and added a new chapter to the James family's storied legacy.

2. Austin Reaves' Career-High Performance (February 8, 2025)

Austin Reaves emerged as a formidable force, dropping a career-high 45 points against the Indiana Pacers. His stellar performance, complemented by 7 rebounds and 7 assists, showcased his growing importance to the Lakers' success.

3. Blockbuster Trade Brings Luka Doncic to Los Angeles (February 2, 2025)

In a move that shook the NBA landscape, the Lakers acquired Luka Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. This strategic addition aimed to strengthen the team's championship aspirations and provided fans with a new superstar to rally behind.

4. Austin Reaves Shines at Madison Square Garden (February 3, 2025)

Under the bright lights of MSG, Reaves delivered a standout performance with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, leading the Lakers to a hard-fought victory over the New York Knicks. His clutch play in the final moments strengthened his reputation as a rising star.

5. Thrilling Double-Overtime Victory Over Milwaukee Bucks

Despite missing key players, the Lakers showcased their resilience in a grueling double-overtime win against the Bucks. Austin Reaves led the charge with a triple-double, highlighting the team's depth as they continued their push for playoff qualification.

