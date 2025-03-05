UAE Traffic Report: Sudden swerving, distractions top causes of road accidents

The UAE Ministry of Interior's latest report reveals that sudden swerving, distracted driving, and negligence were among the top causes of road accidents in 2024. Sudden swerving accounted for 827 accidents, while driver distractions caused 776 incidents.

According to the Ministry of Interior's 2024 traffic accident report, sudden swerving was the primary cause of road accidents in the UAE, resulting in 827 incidents. Driver distractions ranked second, responsible for 776 accidents. The report lists 66 different factors contributing to traffic accidents across the country.

Abu Dhabi recorded 52 accidents due to sudden swerving and 510 due to distractions. Dubai reported 676 swerving-related accidents and 518 caused by distractions. In Sharjah, there were 14 incidents of sudden swerving and 188 due to distractions. Ajman reported five swerving-related accidents and 34 from distractions. Umm Al Quwain saw seven accidents from swerving and five from distractions, while Ras Al Khaimah recorded 22 and 28 incidents, respectively. Fujairah reported 51 accidents from sudden swerving and 11 from distractions.

Apart from sudden swerving and driver distractions, negligence and lack of attention were responsible for 455 road accidents across the UAE. Among these, Abu Dhabi reported 77 cases, while Dubai recorded 241. Sharjah had 44 such incidents, Ajman 27, Umm Al Quwain 19, Ras Al Khaimah 35, and Fujairah 12.

The report also highlighted additional causes of accidents, including failing to check for oncoming traffic before entering a road, running red lights, not yielding to pedestrians, speeding without considering road conditions, driving in the wrong direction, reversing without checking mirrors, and ignoring traffic signs.

Latest Videos