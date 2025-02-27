Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools

The UAE Ministry of Education has designated Fridays during Ramadan as distance learning days for public school students, except for those with scheduled exams. Parents who prefer in-person attendance must arrange transportation.

The UAE's Ministry of Education has announced that every Friday during Ramadan will be designated for distance learning for students in public schools. However, this rule will not apply to students who have scheduled exams on Fridays during the holy month.

Parents who prefer their children to attend school on Fridays can do so, but they will be responsible for arranging transportation. Meanwhile, teaching staff will be present to supervise students and ensure their regular academic activities continue without disruption. The announcement coincides with the launch of the Ministry’s “Ramadan with the Family” initiative, which aims to strengthen family bonds during the holy month.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry has distributed a guide featuring various student activities designed in collaboration with parents. This allows students to participate in meaningful educational engagements at home while enjoying the spirit of Ramadan with their families.

The initiative aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision of fostering a supportive family and community atmosphere during Ramadan, instilling the month’s core values in young minds.

Meanwhile, teaching staff will continue attending schools on Fridays as usual throughout Ramadan.

Additionally, public sector working hours have been adjusted for the holy month. From Monday to Thursday, employees will work from 9 AM to 2:30 PM, while on Fridays, working hours will be from 9 AM to 12 PM.

