Robinhood provided multiple updates on its X account, including a teaser for a new product launch, broader Agentic Trading rollout, and a boost in Robinhood Banking Assets.

Robinhood shared a teaser post on X, saying that “Something new is growing.”

Meanwhile, the company’s Agentic Trading for cryptocurrencies is rolling out to eligible users.

CEO Vlad Tenev also announced that Robinhood Banking has crossed $4 billion in assets.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) climbed about 3% higher in the overnight session late Monday amid a series of positive company catalysts.

These include a teaser for a new product launch, broader Agentic Trading rollout, and a boost in Robinhood Banking Assets.

What’s Cooking At HOOD?

Robinhood shared a teaser post on X, saying that “Something new is growing.” The post seems to hint at a new product the fintech company may roll out soon.

CEO Vlad Tenev also reshared the post, saying, “Gather your people. This one's better with friends.”

Meanwhile, the company’s Agentic Trading for cryptocurrencies is rolling out to eligible users, as per its announcement on X.

“Your agent works the night shift now,” Robinhood said. The product will work by connecting through the Robinhood MCP server to trade cryptocurrencies alongside equities and options from a dedicated Agentic Account, using only the funds that are deposited, the company clarified.

Robinhood Banking Assets Surge

Meanwhile, Robinhood Banking, a financial services platform offered by Robinhood Money, LLC, with banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank, member FDIC, has crossed $4 billion in assets.

Tenev shared the news in a post on X, saying, “We don't take that kind of growth lightly — it's a sign of how much trust customers are placing in us with their money.”

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, HOOD stock climbed to among the top trending tickers on the platform. Retail sentiment was still ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$HOOD Get used to this in September, this is our month.”

Another user said, “$HOOD $110 tomorrow?” The stock was trading at $107.73 at the time of writing.

HOOD shares have declined about 9% so far in 2026.

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