Investors are shifting from AI model makers to enterprise software platforms that help deploy and manage AI.

Elastic shares hit an annual high of $85.78 after strong quarterly results triggered several analyst target hikes.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Atlassian with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $215 price target, suggesting a 13% upside from current levels.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Dynatrace to Overweight and raised its price target to $65 from $58.

Elastic NV (ESTC), Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) and Dynatrace Inc. (DT) each reached 52-week highs on Friday, suggesting investors are placing greater value on developer tools, cloud infrastructure, and search technology as companies move AI projects from testing into everyday operations.

Elastic stock surged over 19%, while Atlassian and Dynatrace stocks climbed 2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Elastic Scores Multiple Price-Target Hikes After Strong Quarter

Elastic stock reached an annual high of $85.78 as the company’s better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results prompted a wave of analyst price target changes, implying up to 20% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Jefferies raised its Elastic price target to $120 from $100 and kept a Buy rating. The firm said Elastic delivered a strong quarter, with growth improving, and expects that momentum to continue. D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised Elastic’s price target to $100 from $80 but kept a Neutral rating. He said demand for Elastic’s security products is growing as cyber threats increase. However, the firm wants to see more consistent performance before becoming more positive on the stock.

TD Cowen also raised its price target to $95 from $70 but kept a Hold rating. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Atlassian Shows Cloud And Profit Momentum

Atlassian stock also climbed to a 52-week high of $185.73 as RBC Capital started covering Atlassian last week with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $215 price target, implying a 13% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm said Atlassian’s role as a central platform for workplace collaboration could become more valuable as AI leads to more software development and teamwork.

RBC also expects Atlassian to grow beyond developers and reach more business professionals, supported by its Collections strategy and stronger enterprise sales efforts. Earlier this month, Atlassian reported 28% annual revenue growth in the fourth quarter to $1.77 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.87 per share, beating the $1.50 consensus forecast, as per Fiscal.ai data.

However, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Dynatrace Targets AI Agent Monitoring

Dynatrace stock reached $54.25, its 52-week high, as investors responded to its push deeper into AI observability. The company agreed to acquire Arize for $915 million on Aug.13, adding technology designed to monitor and troubleshoot AI agents and large language model applications.

Last week, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dynatrace to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and raised its price target to $65 from $58, implying a 21% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm said demand for software that monitors IT systems is at its strongest level since 2022, helped by faster public cloud growth.

Morgan Stanley also expects rising enterprise AI spending to drive a longer period of growth, putting Dynatrace in a strong place for a sustained recovery in revenue growth. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

So far this year, ESTC, TEAM and DT stocks gained between 17% and 32%.

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