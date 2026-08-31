According to a regulatory filing, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski purchased 692,506 KLAR shares on Aug. 26, worth about $9.95 million.

Following the latest buy, Siemiatkowski owns over 25.34 million shares of the company.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Niclas Neglén is expected to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Sept. 9.

Earlier this month, the buy now, pay later firm posted second-quarter (Q2) results, beating expectations on both revenue and earnings.

Shares of Klarna Group plc (KLAR) edged nearly 1% higher overnight amid reports that CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski acquired a significant stake in the company last week.

According to a regulatory filing, Siemiatkowski purchased 692,506 KLAR shares on Aug. 26, worth about $9.95 million

The CEO purchased the shares at a weighted average price of $14.3669 and, following the latest buy, now owns more than 25.3 million shares of the company.

Upcoming Management Commentary

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Niclas Neglén is expected to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Sept. 9. Investors expect the leader to provide operational updates and potentially hint at forecasts.

One Stocktwits user said, “The Goldman sachs investor meet on 9th September, which the Klarna CFO is part off will be a great opportunity to give an update and hopefully an upgrade to forcast ahead.”

Klarna’s Q2 Results Snapshot

Earlier this month, the buy now, pay later firm posted second-quarter (Q2) results, revealing revenue of $1.04 billion, up 27% year over year and ahead of Wall Street estimates. Klarna also beat expectations on earnings per share, which came in at $0.01 versus expectations of a loss of $0.06 per share.

However, the company cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $4.08 billion and $4.16 billion, below consensus estimates, citing $600 million in foreign exchange headwinds and weaker-than-expected German volumes.

However, management outlined the strength in its U.S. markets, the company’s fastest-growing large region in Q2. The company delivered gross merchandise value of $7.9 billion in the U.S., up 27% year-on-year, while transaction margin dollars came in at $88 million, up 126% year-over-year.

“The U.S. is continuing to really chug along on all engines. We have very strong growth there,” Neglén said.

Klarna also noted that it expects the Apple Upgrade program, announced in July, to be positively adjusted-operating-income accretive in 2026 and views it as a multi-year opportunity.

KLAR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KLAR stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$KLAR This is going to print money. It’s why insiders have been loading the boat with massive of millions of dollars of in insider buys at this level. Buy with them in confidence!” The user added that with the holiday season around the corner and the Apple partnership, among other catalysts, the company was likely to deliver “blow out earnings” next quarter.

Another user said, “$KLAR Any slow down in German market will be well offset in other markets especially the US.There is just no way the US market after the Apple and major retailer partnership agreements.”

A third user said, “$KLAR I do not know why people are not more bullish on this. Klarna has cash of 4.8 billion deals with revenues of 1 billion per quarter. They just struck a deal with Apple. Apple is about to release new phones on September 9 which coincides with the investor conference. IPO started at 40, and people always come back to get their money… it could pull back 10% to match its cash value so be on the look out for a share price of 12.8… this being this low as a gift do not look it in the mouth.”

KLAR stock is down more than 50% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<