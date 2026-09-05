Veteran Wall Street investor Jordi Visser said a 0% weighting in Bitcoin was a directional bet, and argued the position was no longer defensible for a diversified portfolio.

Jordi Visser said on Saturday that investors were wrong to think of crypto in terms of binaries.

He argued that it's either "worth something" or it's not, in a conversation with Anthony Pompliano.

Visser said crypto was very underowned and that AI agents needing to "transact in seconds" would force full tokenization by February next year.

Jordi Visser, a Wall Street veteran, said that investors were wrong to think of crypto “in terms of binaries,” and that it is either “worth something” or it’s not.

Speaking with Anthony Pompliano on Saturday, Visser, a macro strategist at 22V Research, made the remarks in a wide-ranging discussion about rates, artificial intelligence, and crypto. He argued that zero exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) was in itself a directional bet, and not a neutral one.

He argued that, “If you have 0% weighting in Bitcoin, an investor is effectively assigning a “0% probability” to crypto's potential future impact. He further added that a 0% allocation was no longer defensible for a diversified portfolio.

Crypto Is 'So Underowned'

Visser linked that argument to crypto's size in relation to global wealth. "At a three-trillion-dollar, four-trillion market cap relative to 700 trillion in the human world, this is so underowned.” He connected the case to AI agents, saying they will force the issue of tokenization, regardless of investor sentiment. “Agents need to transact in seconds,” he said, predicting that assets “will be fully tokenized by February of 2027.”

Rates Matter Less Than Investors Think

Visser also argued that rising rates were not a big threat to markets, pointing to AI company margins as evidence. He fact-checked the math using large language models (LLMs), found that "a 200 basis point rise in 10-year yields doesn't change the margins for Anthropic or OpenAI by very much. It's about from, let's say, 70% to 69%."

Visser's comments come as Bitcoin was up 36.11% quarter-to-date (QTD), on pace for a third consecutive green Q3 after gains of 0.96% in Q3 2024 and 6.31% in Q3 2025, according to CoinGlass data.

Bitcoin’s price was up by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved to the ‘neutral’ zone from the ’ bullish’ zone, as chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Other Investors See It Too

Visser was not the only one with a bullish outlook for Bitcoin.

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, speaking on her "In The Know" episode on Friday, called Bitcoin "a technology revolution" and "a new global monetary system," and said she expected the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio to climb to all-time highs as AI-driven "creative destruction" raised counterparty risk across markets.

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