ARK added to both Robinhood and Solana-linked investments after a strong session for crypto-related stocks and blockchain activity.

According to Ark Invest’s trading disclosure, ARKK bought 28,589 Robinhood shares on Friday, a day after HOOD jumped over 17%.

ARKW and ARKF also bought a combined 3,392 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF, adding to ARK’s Solana-linked exposure.

Ark Invest said Robinhood’s rally followed stronger analyst views around prediction markets, banking, and crypto infrastructure.

Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest bought shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) on Friday, as the stock saw its third best-week in half a year.

ARK’s daily trade report showed that the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 28,589 Robinhood shares on Friday. The trade made up about 0.0528% of the fund.

This comes as HOOD stock has seen its third-best week in the last six months, closing up over 17%. The last time the stock posted better weekly performance was in April and May, when it rose over 31% and 28%, respectively. Robinhood shares closed up over 17% on Thursday itself.

In a weekly wrap statement, Ark Invest said “some sell-side firms had raised their outlooks” on Robinhood, citing growth opportunities in its prediction markets, banking, and crypto infrastructure.

Robinhood has been expanding beyond stock and crypto trading. In the second-quarter results of 2026, Robinhood’s event-contract revenue reached $156 million, surpassing crypto revenue of $100 million for the first time, while crypto trading volume decreased 35% year on year. The number of event contracts traded increased by more than tenfold, reaching 13.6 billion.

HOOD stock closed below 2% on Friday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around HOOD was in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter dipped to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ levels over the past 24 hours.

CRCL Stock In Focus

Ark Invest’s weekly statement also highlighted gains in another crypto-linked stock. Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares also rose over 16% on Thursday during a broader crypto market rally, reaching their highest in over a month. According to Ark Invest, this move was fueled by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who signaled that he could support holding interest rates steady. The firm added, “As the only publicly traded pure play issuer, CRCL is beginning to benefit as investors gain conviction in the role of stablecoins in decentralized finance and agentic internet activity.”

Ark Invest also added that investors are becoming more confident about the role of stablecoins in decentralized finance and AI-based internet activity. The latest trades show the firm increasing its Solana-linked investments after a strong session for crypto-related assets.

CRCL’s stock closed down over 1% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRCL improved to ‘bullish’ from the ‘neutral zone,' accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Ark Adds More Solana Exposure

Ark also bought more shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U) on Friday. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 1,785 shares, and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) bought another 1,607 shares. This brought Ark’s total Friday purchase to 3,392 SOLQ.U shares.

Read also: Bitcoin Drops Below $80K After Strong Jobs Data, ETF Inflows Collapse 76% In A Day

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<