OpenAI agent breach highlights the strategic value of open models as Nvidia moves deeper into AI software with Hugging Face.

An OpenAI agent incident exposed Hugging Face’s reliance on open models for defense.

Nvidia is paying $11.9 billion for Hugging Face, plus up to $1 billion in employee retention awards.

Hugging Face will remain neutral, with Nvidia compute not required on the platform.

Nvidia’s $12.9 billion acquisition of Hugging Face was driven by more than a long-term bet on open-source AI, with a security incident involving OpenAI’s agents this summer helping convince the AI platform that it needed deeper pockets to defend and scale the open-model ecosystem.

Asked by CNBC “Squawk Box” host Becky Quick what happened “over the summer” that prompted Hugging Face to explore a deal, CEO Clément Delangue pointed to the incident involving OpenAI’s autonomous agents, which breached Hugging Face’s infrastructure during a cybersecurity evaluation.

What Prompted Hugging Face Acquisition?

“When that happened, what we realized is that we needed open models,” Delangue said in the interview. The episode, he added, showed the importance of open-source AI because Hugging Face could not rely on proprietary, closed-source APIs to defend itself.

Delangue said the incident reinforced a broader choice facing the AI industry: whether proprietary APIs ultimately dominate or open models allow users to become “an owner, a builder of AI” rather than simply renting intelligence from large AI companies.

“And I think more generally in the field you’re going to see the IPO of Anthropic in a few months. I think there are two paths, where there’s a path where proprietary APIs are dominating the field and everyone is kind of like outsourcing their AI to them, and there’s a path where open-source AI is available to everyone, and everyone can actually become like an owner, a builder of AI and not just renting it or using it from other people,” Delangue said.

That realization helped set the stage for Nvidia’s agreement to acquire Hugging Face in one of the chipmaker’s biggest bets beyond hardware.

Nvidia will pay roughly $11.9 billion to Hugging Face shareholders, with up to another $1 billion in equity-based employee retention awards. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

The transaction gives Nvidia control of one of the most important platforms in open AI. Hugging Face has more than 18 million AI builders and hosts about 3 million models, 500,000 datasets and 1 million applications.

Nvidia-Hugging Face Deal: Open-Source Advantage In Cybersecurity

Both Huang and Delangue stressed that open models can provide a critical advantage in cybersecurity. “In the world of cybersecurity, everybody knows asymmetry defense is ultimately your best defense,” Huang said, arguing that bringing a broad community together around open models gives defenders an advantage over attackers.

Hugging Face will continue operating independently and as a neutral platform within Nvidia, with the CEO saying that the platform is targeting 100 million AI builders over the next few years.

Huang said Nvidia will not force its hardware on the platform. “NVIDIA compute will not be required to build on or deploy through Hugging Face,” he said. For Nvidia, the deal represents a push deeper into the software and developer layers of AI.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA was ‘bearish.’ The stock rose nearly 1% in premarket trading on Friday.

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