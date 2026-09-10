Tenable expects to use the proceeds to pay the costs of capped call transactions, repurchase up to $200 million of its shares concurrently with the pricing of the notes, repay its term loans under its existing senior secured credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

Tenable disclosed plans to enter into a new senior secured revolving credit facility following the close of the offering.

The firm expects to offer initial purchasers the option to purchase up to an additional $65 million of the notes.

Tenable said it may also continue buying shares under its existing share repurchase authorization after the offering.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) shares tumbled more than 7% on Thursday after the cybersecurity company announced plans to raise $650 million through a private placement of convertible senior notes.

The offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers. Tenable also expects to offer initial purchasers the option to purchase up to an additional $65 million of the notes.

Use Of Proceeds

Tenable expects to use the proceeds to pay the costs of capped call transactions, repurchase up to $200 million of its shares concurrently with the pricing of the notes, repay its term loans under its existing senior secured credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. This includes additional share repurchases, acquisitions, strategic investments, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

In addition, Tenable disclosed plans to establish a new senior secured revolving credit facility following the close of the offering, though final terms have not yet been determined.

Tenable’s Share Buyback

Tenable plans to use up to $200 million of the proceeds to buy back its own shares. The repurchases will be conducted through privately negotiated transactions with one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate.

Tenable said it may also continue buying shares under its existing share repurchase authorization after the offering.

AI Frontier Integration: Claude Mythos 5 Comes to Tenable One

On Tuesday, the firm announced an expansion of its partnership with Anthropic to integrate the Claude Mythos 5 frontier AI model into its enterprise platform.

Tenable said the integration is designed to help security teams understand how attackers could move through their environments, identify combinations of exposures that pose the greatest risk, and determine which actions could disrupt an attack. The first planned product from the collaboration is Tenable One Adversary View, which is expected to debut in the coming weeks.

According to the company, Adversary View will use Claude Mythos 5 to uncover hidden vulnerability chains, provide security teams with an attacker’s perspective on their environments, and identify the actions that could most effectively reduce risk.

The company said the move builds on its work with Anthropic through Project Glasswing, where Tenable has been using Claude Mythos Preview for internal defensive research and evaluation.

TENB Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TENB continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory.

TENB Stock has gained up to 40% year-to-date.

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