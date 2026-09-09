CEO Bill Ready opened the ad-market discussion at the Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference by saying he was “not updating or addressing guidance.”

Bill Ready also cautioned on international ads.

New European rules limiting Asia-based cross-border sellers are a third-quarter headwind, Ready said.

The social media platform is rebuilding its international sales model along the lines of the U.S. playbook, which will create “near-term pains,” the CEO added.

Pinterest (PINS) shares fell about 7% on Wednesday after CEO Bill Ready said at a conference that he would not refresh guidance and restated near-term pressure outside the United States.

PINS stock clocked its worst day since early August.

No Intra-Quarter Comfort

Ready opened the ad-market discussion at the Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference by saying he was “not updating or addressing guidance” and that Pinterest does not give intra-quarter trend updates. The “puts and takes,” he said, were the same as on the second-quarter call. He pointed to a first-half rebound in the U.S. and Canada and said return-on-ad-spend gains from the company’s AI ad platform still looked durable into the third quarter.

The CEO also cautioned on international ads. New European rules limiting Asia-based cross-border sellers are a third-quarter headwind, Ready said, “similar to what happened in the U.S. with tariffs.” The social media platform is rebuilding its international sales model along the U.S. playbook. That work “will create some near-term pain,” he said, even if it helps later.

He further repeated a structural gap already familiar to shareholders: more than 80% of Pinterest’s users are outside the United States, and they still account for only about 20% of revenue. Two-thirds-plus of the business is now lower-funnel performance advertising, he said.

Pinterest Financials

In August, Pinterest reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, up 18%, and a record 640 million monthly active users, up 11%. It then guided third-quarter revenue to $1.19 billion–$1.21 billion, or 13%–15% growth—slower than the second quarter and only in line with expectations. Management cited Prime Day timing, a smaller currency tailwind, and pressure from Asia sellers in Europe.

The company also said recently that CFO Julia Donnelly will leave Oct. 30 for another job. Pinterest said the exit was not about accounting or operations and named Vikram Naidu interim finance chief. Ready told Goldman the next CFO needs to handle more products and more geographies after the tvScientific acquisition.

How Did PINS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PINS stock stayed ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for a buyout.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user voiced optimism for a rally, highlighting the $3.5 billion class A share repurchase program authorized by the board in March. As of June 30, 2026, about $1.95 billion remained under the $3.5 billion authorization.

View this Stocktwits post

PINS stock has fallen 27% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.