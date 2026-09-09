Meta has acquired Swedish AI startup Stilla.ai to accelerate development of Meta Business Agent, Axios reports.

TD Cowen is maintaining a Buy rating and $750 price target on Meta shares and sees Meta Muse AI as a notable revenue stream.

Meta has acquired Stockholm-based AI startup Stilla.ai to integrate its technology and team into the Meta Business Agent ecosystem.

Tech leaders including Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan praised Meta Muse rollout.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) stock jumped about 6% on Wednesday to its best in two months after analysts at TD Cowen recognized Meta Muse AI to be a ‘notable’ revenue stream in the future, while reports suggested Meta acquired a Swedish AI firm to bolster its business AI agents.

TD Cowen said the firm is not modeling near-term revenue from Muse, but thinks the offering "could evolve into a notable [revenue] stream over the longer term." TD keeps a Buy rating and $750 price target on Meta shares, a near 22% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Meta continues to navigate investor concern over its aggressive capital expenditure, which was raised to a range of $125 billion to $145 billion for 2026. While Meta's shares have faced pressure year-to-date, down about 0.8%, the company's continuous investments in underlying infrastructure and personal assistant ecosystems are seen as foundation-building for long-term monetization.

Strategic Acquisition Of Swedish AI Startup Stilla.ai

Complementing the release of Muse, Meta has acquired Stockholm-based artificial intelligence startup Stilla.ai. Founded in 2024, Stilla.ai raised $5 million earlier this year upon emerging from stealth mode.

Under the transaction, Stilla.ai’s team and core technology will be integrated directly into Meta. The acquisition is structured to accelerate the growth of the Meta Business Agent initiative, enhancing automated commerce and transaction handling across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Meta’s 'Muse' Personal AI Agent

Meta officially launched Muse on Tuesday, an autonomous personal AI assistant powered by the Muse Spark 1.3 foundation model. Designed by Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) and led on the engineering front by former Stripe CTO David Singleton, the tool represents a shift from traditional conversational chatbots to active digital agents that complete complex, multi-step real-world tasks.

Operating continuously via individual cloud-hosted virtual computers, Muse handles everyday administrative responsibilities including scheduling appointments, buying products, reserving tickets, and filling out electronic forms.

Tech Leaders Applaud Launch Amid Retail Investor Debate

Muse's launch drew strong initial backing from major figures across the technology sector. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke praised the agent's multi-app capabilities, while Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan commended the underlying technology following preliminary testing.

Despite enthusiasm from industry builders, retail investor sentiment on stock forums remains divided. While some market participants view the free allocation of compute tokens and deep app integration as a substantial step forward for personal automation, others remain focused on whether Meta's massive infrastructure spending will yield prompt top-line returns.

Meta Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory with ‘high’ message volumes

However, a few retail traders thought analysts are being overly optimistic about Muse AI.

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META stock has declined 0.8% year-to-date.

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