Netflix has announced a major subscription price increase in the United Kingdom, raising its lowest-priced, ad-supported tier by a third alongside cost increases for standard and premium offerings.

The entry-level Standard with Ads plan saw the sharpest percentage jump, rising by 33% from £4.99 to £6.99 ($9.45) per month.

Standard and Premium ad-free subscription tiers have risen to £12.99 and £18.99 per month, respectively.

The regional cost adjustment underscores the U.K.'s strategic importance as Netflix’s second-largest global market and a major contributor to its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) earnings.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday implemented a significant price increase across its subscription tiers in the United Kingdom, delivering a notable markup to its budget-friendly options as it seeks to boost top-line revenue growth in mature international markets.

The streaming giant’s lowest-cost option, the Standard with Ads tier, saw the biggest jump, rising 33% from £4.99 to £6.99 ($9.45) per month. Meanwhile, monthly costs for ad-free tiers also rose: the Standard plan climbed from £10.99 to £12.99, and the top-tier Premium plan jumped from £17.99 to £18.99.

The move reflects the platform’s broader global strategy to transition users toward higher average revenue per membership (ARM) while monetizing its expanding advertising infrastructure.

NFLX stock dropped 4% on Friday, on track for its worst day in nearly two months.

Shifting Focus To Revenue And Ad Growth

The U.K. rate adjustments mark a continuing shift in Netflix’s monetization framework. Having largely phased out its legacy ad-free Basic tier, the platform is using the price update to close the cost gap between ad-supported viewing and ad-free tiers.

Industry analysts note that even with a 33% increase, the ad-supported tier remains a strategically positioned entry point designed to capture price-sensitive subscribers while generating high-margin ad revenue. Netflix management has repeatedly emphasized that engagement metrics and the ad platform's growth trajectory remain core operational targets.

Strategic Importance Of The UK And EMEA Region

The price increases in the U.K. come as Netflix relies heavily on its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segment to drive balance-sheet performance.

In 2025, Netflix generated $14.51 billion in revenue from the EMEA region out of total global streaming revenue of approximately $45.18 billion. This makes EMEA a core pillar of the company's business, accounting for roughly 32.1% of total global revenue.

Based on official regulatory filings in the U.K., Netflix U.K. generated $2.81 billion (£2.06 billion) in revenue in 2025—outperforming regional commercial broadcasters such as ITV. This U.K. revenue represented approximately 19.4% of total EMEA revenue and 6.2% of Netflix’s total global revenue.

With over 18 million local subscribers, the United Kingdom is Netflix's second-largest market globally, behind the United States and Canada (UCAN). The latest price hikes highlight the streaming service's confidence in its pricing power within key European markets as it balances heavy investments in local content with profitability goals.

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