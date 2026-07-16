Tyra is set to host a conference call on September 9 to discuss initial results from its Phase 2 study evaluating Dabogratinib in patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The study is evaluating two once-daily doses of the drug, 50 mg and 60 mg.

The upcoming readout is expected to include safety results from more than 40 patients and efficacy results from more than 20 patients.

Tyra is also testing the drug for a rare type of urinary tract cancer.

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) was on investors’ radar after the biotech company said the initial clinical results from a key Phase 2 study of its experimental bladder cancer treatment will be announced next week.

At the time of writing, TYRA stock was up more than 15% and is on track to clock its biggest single-day gains in nearly 10 months.

Tyra said it will host a conference call and webcast on September 9 at 8 a.m. ET to discuss initial results from its SURF302 Phase 2 study evaluating oral Dabogratinib in patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

SURF302 Study Details

SURF302 is a multicenter, open-label Phase 2 study testing the efficacy and safety of Dabogratinib. The study is evaluating two once-daily doses of the drug, 50 mg and 60 mg. The upcoming readout is expected to include safety results from more than 40 patients and efficacy results from more than 20 patients across the two dose groups.

Cash Runway Extends Into 2028

Tyra also has a sizable cash position as it advances its clinical pipeline. The company ended the second quarter with $353.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Management expects its existing resources to fund operations into the second half of 2028 as Tyra advances Dabogratinib across multiple studies.

Beyond SURF302, the company is testing the drug in SURF303, a Phase 2 study for a rare type of urinary tract cancer, with initial results expected in 2027. Tyra is also evaluating Dabogratinib in children with Achondroplasia, a genetic condition that affects bone growth, with initial data expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Retail’s Take On TYRA

Retail sentiment surrounding TYRA on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

One user said next week is going to be “very interesting”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained more than 7% so far in 2026.

Also read: August Jobs Data: Wolfe’s Chief Economist Says Hawkish Price Action May Be Taking The Print ‘A Little Too Far’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<