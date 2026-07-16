Shanghai officials added Baidu’s Hong Kong shares to Stock Connect, a trading link between mainland China and Hong Kong, Baidu said.

Baidu said the change should attract more mainland Chinese investors, broaden its shareholder base and make its shares easier to trade.

The inclusion follows Baidu’s conversion on Sept. 1 from a secondary Hong Kong listing to dual-primary status with Nasdaq.

According to data from Koyfin, 27 of the 32 analysts covering BIDU rate it Buy or higher.

Baidu’s Hong Kong shares jumped nearly 5% on Friday after the company said mainland Chinese investors will be able to buy the stock starting Monday.

The Hong Kong listing closed at HK$95.90, up 4.8%. U.S.-listed shares rose about 3% to $98.44 at the time of writing.

Why This Helps The Stock

Shanghai officials added Baidu’s Hong Kong shares to Stock Connect, a trading link between mainland China and Hong Kong. From Sept. 7, eligible mainland buyers can purchase the stock through that link instead of needing a separate overseas account.

Baidu said the change should attract more mainland Chinese investors, broaden its shareholder base and make its shares easier to trade. Similar Chinese internet companies have seen large mainland inflows after joining the same program.

Dual Listing Cleared The Path

The inclusion follows Baidu’s conversion on September 1 from a secondary Hong Kong listing to dual-primary status with Nasdaq. Secondary listings are not eligible for Connect. Management had said it would seek inclusion as soon as the conversion took effect. No new shares were issued

AI Growth, Weaker Ads

On August 18, Baidu, often described as the Google of China, reported second-quarter sales of 31.3 billion yuan, down 4% from a year earlier. Traditional online ads fell 19%. AI-related sales rose 25% to 12.5 billion yuan, now accounting for half of the main business. AI cloud infrastructure grew 50%, and the GPU cloud unit nearly quadrupled. Cash flow stayed positive for a fourth straight quarter.

How Did BIDU Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BIDU remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was at ‘extremely low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for Chinese equities, including BIDU.

View this Stocktwits post

According to data from Koyfin, 27 of the 32 analysts covering BIDU rate it Buy or higher, while four rate it Hold and one rates it Sell. The 12-month average price target on the stock is $148.59, representing a potential upside of about 55% from the stock’s last close.

BIDU stock has fallen 33% year-to-date.

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