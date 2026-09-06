SoSoValue data show that three U.S. spot HYPE ETFs have net inflows of $356.58 million since launch and net assets of $480.86 million

Jane Street, UBS, and Brevan Howard are among 30 firms holding some $74.9 million in Hyperliquid ETFs, said James Seyffart.

The top five holders accounted for about 70% of total exposure, with UBS holding $7.5 million and Jane Street $4.4 million.

SoSoValue data showed that Friday brought $10.52 million in fresh inflows, all into Bitwise's BHYP, which led the group with $208.91 million in net assets.

The rally in Hyperliquid (HYPE) is drawing more than just crypto traders: Jane Street, UBS and other institutional investors are gaining exposure through U.S.-listed HYPE ETFs, offering a glimpse of how Wall Street is gaining access to the token behind the derivatives exchange.

Since inception, the three ETFs have attracted $356.58 million in net inflows, and thirty firms held a combined $74.9 million in the funds, according to Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart.

Seyffart said on Friday that he had reviewed the Hyperliquid ETFs and their 13F reporting and shared what he called “all the known holders of the three ETFs,” citing data from Bloomberg Intelligence. The list provided a glimpse of who owned the funds that gave the regulated brokerage access to Hyperliquid, the token behind the decentralized derivatives exchange.

Source: @JSeyff/x

HYPE reached an all-time high of over $88 on Thursday.

On Sunday, the token again hit a record high again as its price surged at around $88.60. HYPE’s price was up over 3% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, it was the top trending ticker. Retail sentiment around HYPE remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

HYPE retail sentiment on Sept 6 as of 8:12 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Who Holds The Most?

The biggest holders on Seyffart's list were Wealth High Governance Asset Management with a $23.9 million exposure, followed by OLP Capital Management with $10.5 million, UBS with $7.5 million, Bank of Montreal with $6.7 million, and Jane Street with $4.4 million. The top five accounted for roughly 70% of the total.

Further down the list, Discovery Capital Management had $3.8 million, Brevan Howard $3.4 million, LJ Altfest & Co. $2.6 million, Balyasny $1.8 million, and Boothbay Fund Management $1.8 million. Market makers included Flow Traders and Virtu Financial, as well as VanEck, Cresset Asset Management, and HighTower Advisors. At the bottom were Royal Bank of Canada with $22,068 and Tower Research Capital with $1,103.

Inflows Keep Building

The three funds, Bitwise’s BHYP, Grayscale’s HYPG, and 21Shares’ THYP, have seen $356.58 million in cumulative net inflows as of Friday, according to SoSoValue data. The data showed that the total net assets were $480.86 million, over 2% of HYPE’s market cap. The largest was BHYP with over $208 million in net assets, followed by HYPG with $182.68 million and THYP with $89.28 million.

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