The NSA is no longer formally opposing the CLARITY Act, as Congress and the administration continues working through the bill’s legal, regulatory, and enforcement issues.

The National Sheriffs’ Association moved from opposing the CLARITY Act to a neutral position after raising law enforcement and public safety concerns in July.

The group has questioned parts of the bill tied to DeFi, including registration, customer identity checks, anti-money laundering controls, and sanctions requirements.

NSA’s stance comes as the Senate prepares for a key procedural step on September 15.

The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) has dropped its opposition to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) and has adopted a more neutral stance, marking a clear shift from the concerns it raised just over a month ago.

In a letter on Thursday, the NSA said that it has changed its stance on the CLARITY Act. Though they described the bill as an “extraordinarily complex policy area,” they also acknowledged the work being done by Congress, the administration, and other stakeholders on the bill’s legal, regulatory, and enforcement issues.

The group added that several important details were still being considered, and therefore it changed its position from opposition to neutral and said it would step back while the legislative process continued.

Why The NSA Changed Its Stance

In a July letter, the NSA said it supported efforts to create clear rules for the digital-asset market. But it warned that parts of the bill still posed “significant law enforcement and public safety risks.”

The group’s concerns centered on decentralized finance, or DeFi. The group said some parts of the bill could allow certain participants to avoid registration, customer identity checks, anti-money laundering controls, and sanctions requirements. The NSA had also raised concerns about crypto tools such as mixers, tumblers, and cross-chain bridges. They said these tools could make it harder for police to trace illegal transactions and recover stolen crypto.

Senate Faces September 15 Deadline

This movement comes as the Senate approaches its next procedural step on the bill. According to the US Senate Daily Press, the cloture motion on H.R. 3633, the CLARITY Act, is scheduled for consideration on September 15 at 2:15 pm. The vote would determine whether the Senate can move forward with consideration of the bill. However, it is not a final vote on passage.

The NSA’s move removes its formal opposition. However, the recent letter does point to the fact that there are still several details that are under review. More broadly, lawmakers are trying to create clearer rules for digital assets while also protecting investors and preserving law-enforcement tools.

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Is Cautious On CLARITY Vote

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said in an interview with Paul Barron that he was “cautious” on the Senate vote of the CLARITY Act, putting the odds below even while claiming they were better than prediction-market prices suggested. "He claimed the ethics section would make it hard for Democrats to support the bill in the current political context.

It’s asymmetric, because failure was already priced in by the market, he said. A failure would be a “non-event" and passage would be an upside surprise, sending Bitcoin (BTC) back toward six figures and pushing DeFi valuations sharply higher, added Hougam

Bitcoin’s price was trading at $79,731, up 0.2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC dropped to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.

Read also: Bitwise's Matt Hougan Names Robinhood, Solana, Uniswap And Ethereum As His Tokenization Basket

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