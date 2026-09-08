Sigma Lithium has disagreed with the court’s decision and said its operations are continuing while it prepares its legal defense.

Sigma Lithium said its mining operations remain active and it will begin its legal defense when courts reopen.

Sigma Lithium said it has not received formal notice of the ruling and called it unwarranted.

A Brazilian judge suspended Sigma Lithium’s mining and environmental licenses over concerns about impacts on a nearby Quilombola community.

Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML) stock tumbled overnight after a Brazilian court reportedly ordered the suspension of environmental licenses and mining activity at its Grota do Cirilo operation. However, the company disputed the ruling, saying it has not received formal legal notice and that operations remain ongoing.

Sigma Lithium stock traded over 9% lower overnight Monday, after logging a 2% decline in Friday’s trading session.

Sigma Lithium’s Mining Remains Active

In a statement on Monday, Sigma Lithium said its mining and industrial operations remain active and that it plans to start its legal defense once the courts reopen after the national holiday.

The company said it is focused on boosting production, aiming to produce 240,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate over the next 12 months and 330,000 tonnes in fiscal 2027. These plans follow its recent agreement with Minas Gerais state authorities to continue its operations.

Sigma Lithium Reaffirms Regulatory Compliance, Plans Legal Defense

Sigma Lithium said it has not received official notice of the court ruling. Its operations in Vale do Jequitinhonha support around 19,000 jobs. The company called the ruling unfair and said the proper legal process was not followed. It has taken steps to protect its interests and plans to start its legal defense when the courts reopen on Sept. 8.

According to the company, the ruling's provisions, including a possible daily penalty, would not become payable unless the underlying allegations ultimately produce an adverse final decision after the full legal process.

Sigma Lithium said it has maintained open dealings with federal, state and municipal authorities and has supplied technical and environmental information about its operations.

Quilombola Community Raises Environmental Concerns

According to a Reuters report, a Brazilian judge ordered Sigma Lithium to stop mining at its Grota do Cirilo mine and suspended its environmental licenses. The ruling came after a lawsuit from the Federation of Quilombola Communities of Minas Gerais, which said the mine could affect the nearby Bau Quilombola community.

The judge said the community may be within the mine’s impact area and should have been consulted before the project proceeded. Studies put the territory about 2.7 kilometers from the affected area, below the 8-kilometer threshold for additional consultation requirements.

SGML Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “It's not gonna be bad... Everyone knows the mine is going to reopen and that earnings are going to be great, and they are going to make a sweet debt refinancing agreement. Don't sell, this is when smart investors buy!”

SGML stock has declined 6% year-to-date.

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