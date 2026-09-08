Dell Technologies, Vodafone Group and Zeta Global Holdings climbed to annual highs on Friday as positive company catalysts and Wall Street optimism added to their gains.

DELL stock closed up 1.5% on Friday after the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 100 in the third quarter.

VOD stock closed up nearly 2% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to ‘Buy’ from ‘Sell.’

ZETA stock climbed to an annual high in intraday trading on Friday amid investor optimism around its latest earnings release and product roadmap.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), Vodafone Group plc (VOD), and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) rallied to 52-week highs on Friday amid positive company catalysts and Wall Street optimism.

DELL stock closed up 1.5% on Friday after the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 100 in the third quarter.

VOD stock closed up nearly 2% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to ‘Buy’ from ‘Sell.’

ZETA stock climbed to an annual high in intraday trading on Friday amid investor optimism around its latest earnings release and product roadmap, but closed down more than 4%.

Dell Snags A Spot In S&P 100

DELL stock climbed to a 52-week high of $534.99 on Friday after S&P Global announced that it would be added to the S&P 100 index.

The stock is expected to start trading as part of the index on Sept. 21. Companies added to the index often gain from mandatory purchases by index funds, as well as the prestige that comes with it.

Dell also reported record second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2027 results on Sept. 1, surpassing Wall Street expectations with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.04 and revenue of $47 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DELL stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have surged more than 310% year-to-date.

Vodafone Gains From Wall Street Upgrade

VOD stock climbed to a 52-week high of $17.14 on Friday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a ‘Buy’ from an earlier ‘Sell’ rating.

As per The Fly, the analyst said that the company's accelerating pace of return on invested capital will drive a more meaningful improvement in relative returns versus the sector. The firm also said that the U.K. market recovery will begin to boost Vodafone's growth from 2027.

As per Koyfin data, of the 16 analysts covering the stock, seven have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the company’s shares, while five have a ‘Hold’ rating. The rest have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VOD stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. Shares have surged nearly 27% year-to-date.

Zeta Global Continues Uptick On After Strong Quarterly Results

ZETA stock surged to a fresh 52-week high of $32.81 in regular trading hours on Tuesday, before ending the session lower.

The stock has continued to climb higher following its Q2 results beat and Wall Street price target upgrades.

The company reported its 20th consecutive “beat-and-raise” quarter in Q2, posted last month, with revenue rising 44% year over year to $443 million, including 28% organic growth. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 56% to $92 million.

The company said that super-scaled customers grew 17%, with average revenue per user also rising 17%. Management raised full-year 2026 guidance to $1.818 billion in revenue, $405 million in adjusted EBITDA and $255 million in free cash flow.

Zeta Global's latest product roadmap, including the expansion of its AI-powered marketing and business intelligence platform, featuring the Athena intelligence layer for agentic marketing and enterprise decision-making, has also contributed to its rise.

Retail sentiment on ZETA stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged more than 57% so far in 2026.

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