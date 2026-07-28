Julie Masino’s exit has raised questions about customer loyalty, brand strategy, and whether new leadership can revive its recovery.

Cracker Barrel is replacing its CEO with former Bloomin’ Brands executive David Deno.

The company’s logo redesign aimed to attract younger customers but faced backlash for removing its iconic mascot.

After facing public criticism, the company reversed the change and restored its original branding.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) are on track to snap a three-month winning streak as the restaurant chain faces renewed investor pressure following CEO Julie Masino’s departure after a controversial rebranding effort.

CBRL’s Leadership Shift Follows Brand Turmoil

Cracker Barrel said on Monday that Masino will leave her position on Aug. 10, with former Bloomin’ Brands executive David Deno set to take the helm.

The company’s move follows months of efforts to give the brand a more modern look, which upset many longtime customers. The removal of its well-known mascot from the logo led to criticism from people who felt Cracker Barrel was losing its traditional identity for “woker” themes.

Cracker Barrel stock edged 0.3% higher overnight on Monday. Shares are on track to end July about 1.6% lower following gains of nearly 90% in the previous quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Rebrand Creates Wider Debate

The Tennessee-based restaurant operator introduced a redesigned logo in August last year as part of an effort to modernize its image and connect with younger consumers. The update removed the familiar elderly figure associated with the brand, a move that drew criticism from supporters who argued the change weakened the chain’s nostalgic appeal.

The logo controversy expanded beyond a typical corporate redesign after prominent figures, including President Donald Trump, urged the company to restore the previous branding and use the attention as an opportunity to strengthen its business.

Cracker Barrel later confirmed it would abandon the updated logo, stating, “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

What Does New Cracker Barrel CEO Have To Offer?

Deno previously led Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse and several other restaurant chains. Masino will remain with the company in an advisory capacity through October to assist with the leadership transition.

The leadership change comes after Cracker Barrel showed signs of improvement, helped by cost-cutting measures, operational changes, and quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

What CBRL Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CBRL remained ‘bullish,’ with a 100% surge in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Finally, Masino is out! Her brand of hate has no place in corporate America. I’m going long and taking the family out to dinner at Cracker Barrel.”

Another user said, “Catalyst for change at top is what so many demanded. This is sure to be a net positive.”

CBRL stock has gained 106% so far this year.

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