Investors weigh Mark Walter’s potential $7.6 billion commitments, a federal investigation, and a $2 billion Carvana stake.

Mark Walter’s mounting financial commitments are putting his roughly $2 billion Carvana stake under fresh investor scrutiny.

Eric Jackson said Mark Walter and TWG Global face up to $7.6 billion in commitments over the coming months.

Carvana posted record Q2 results, but weaker guidance has weighed on investor sentiment.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock is on track for its worst week since February as investors weigh billionaire Mark Walter’s financial commitments, an ongoing federal investigation and the potential implications for his roughly $2 billion stake in the used-car retailer.

Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson has flagged as much as $7.6 billion in commitments facing Walter and his holding company TWG Global over the coming months, adding another layer of uncertainty around one of Carvana's major shareholders. Walter’s TWG Global faces a $1.1 billion Clear Channel obligation and a separate $6.5 billion insurance-related asset-transfer deadline.

Walter’s $2 Billion Carvana Stake Draws Investor Attention

Carvana’s stock dropped 7% on Tuesday after reports that federal prosecutors and the SEC are investigating billionaire Mark Walter’s financial dealings. The investigation focuses on whether Walter failed to disclose certain financial connections while moving billions of dollars in loans from insurers he controls to other businesses connected to him.

Walter owns about 4% of Carvana, worth nearly $2 billion. Importantly, recent reporting indicates the stake is largely pledged to Citigroup as collateral, potentially limiting Walter’s ability to simply sell the shares to raise cash.

Eric Jackson Flags Mark Walter’s $7.6B Commitments Over Coming Months

In his Substack post, Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson said Mark Walter and his holding company face several major financial commitments over the next few months, with as much as $7.6 billion potentially coming due as pending transactions and regulatory requirements converge.

Mark Walter’s TWG Global has committed up to $1.1 billion to the Clear Channel Outdoor takeover deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of September. The $1.1 billion commitment comes alongside a separate $6.5 billion requirement involving Delaware Life. Walter’s holding company plans to transfer $6.5 billion of assets that are not tied to his businesses to the insurer in exchange for loans Delaware Life previously made to affiliated businesses.

Jackson said, Walter has been using valuable assets, including his Guggenheim Partners stake and Lakers stake as collateral for loans, with some investors being offered double-digit interest rates. This suggests he has been borrowing against his assets rather than simply selling them.

“A firm with substantial liquidity does not usually offer double-digit coupons on one-year paper secured by its founder’s crown jewel, with seizure rights attached. Those are the terms you accept when the calendar is the problem.”

Jackson added that he’s not saying Walter is broke or unable to pay. Instead, he highlights that billions of dollars in commitments are coming due in a short period, while some of the assets he could use to meet those obligations are tied up in pending deals or being used as collateral.

“The Clear Channel equity and the Delaware Life swap are separate obligations. I am not claiming one funds the other or that either is at risk. What I am pointing at is that they land on the same balance sheet in the same quarter.”

Record Q2 Results Fail To Shield Carvana From Investor Concerns

Carvana delivered record second-quarter results, selling 197,000 vehicles and generating $7.4 billion in revenue and $513 million in profit. However, weaker-than-expected guidance had already weighed on the stock, which is now down more than 22% this year.

CVNA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. The key debate for retail investors is whether Walter’s financial obligations could create forced selling pressure on Carvana, or whether his pledged stake and other available liquidity limit that risk.

However, a Hunterbrook Media report said that Walter’s roughly $2 billion Carvana stake is largely pledged to Citigroup as collateral, limiting his ability to sell it freely.

A user said, “But Citi $C can and will liquidate the shares if Walter cant come up with the funds. Also probable that the line of credit gets out right terminated on the basis of fraudulent disclosures/misrepresentation to Citigroup--which you better believe Citi is looking at as we speak.”

Another user said, “Oh, now it’s fraud that you included these a******* in the S&P 500 over $RDDT ? Unf****** beleivable, everyone in the used car business to the people who could read financial statements were saying 1+1 does not make 2 with this company but hey lets pump it to $400 so no one shorts a fraudelent company ever again.”

CVNA stock has declined nearly 23% year-to-date.

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