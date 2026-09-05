S&P said on Friday that Bloom Energy, Everpure (P) and Illumina (ILMN) will join the S&P 500 index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the three stocks will enter the S&P 500 before the open on Monday, September 21, as part of the quarterly rebalance.

Dell Technologies (DELL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Arista Networks (ANET) and SanDisk (SNDK) will join the S&P 100.

The MidCap 400 will add HubSpot (HUBS), AGNC Investment (AGNC), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and Brinker International (EAT).

Shares of Bloom Energy (BE) jumped after hours on Friday while Cheniere Energy (LNG) slipped after S&P announced on Friday that only one of the two energy companies is making it into its S&P 500 index.

S&P 500 Changes

S&P said on Friday that Bloom Energy, Everpure (P) and Illumina (ILMN) will join the S&P 500 index.

Shares of BE closed at $252.87, up 7.4% on the day, then rose a further 6% after-hours as traders priced in the inclusion. Everpure, the data-storage company, finished at $99.51, up 1.4%, and added about 2% after the bell. Illumina closed regular trading lower at $218.22 and edged up 2% after the news.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the three stocks will enter the S&P 500 before the open on Monday, September 21, as part of the quarterly rebalance. Index funds that track the S&P 500 must buy every new constituent, and that buying often lifts a stock between the announcement and the effective date.

S&P said the shuffle is meant to keep each index closer to its market-cap range. Bloom Energy, Everpure and Illumina will replace Molson Coors Beverage, The Trade Desk and Builders FirstSource. The three companies leaving the S&P 500 will move into the S&P SmallCap 600. Everpure and Illumina will leave the S&P MidCap 400 as they move up.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) slipped 5% after hours, as investors had assumed it, too, would make it into the index alongside Bloom Energy.

Other Index Rejigs

Dell Technologies (DELL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Arista Networks (ANET) and SanDisk (SNDK) will join the S&P 100, while Honeywell Aerospace (HONA), Nike (NKE), Simon Property Group and Colgate-Palmolive come out, S&P said.

The MidCap 400 will add HubSpot (HUBS), AGNC Investment (AGNC), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and Brinker International (EAT), while the SmallCap 600 picks up The Trade Desk, Molson Coors and Builders FirstSource, along with Herc Holdings, Delek US Holdings, Capri Holdings and Boston Beer.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around both BE and LNG stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for a major rally to $300 until its addition to the index for BE.

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“Never bet against Pelosi,” another user wrote, referring to Pelosi’s purchase of BE stock revealed in August.

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BE stock has gained 191% year-to-date, while LNG added 50%.

Also Read: NVS, IONS, AMGN Stocks Drop After-Hours — What’s Driving The Selloff?

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